maxresdefault.jpeg
California Department of Education

Six of the Los Altos School District’s seven elementary schools – Almond, Covington, Gardner Bullis, Loyola, Santa Rita and Springer – were awarded the 2023 California Distinguished School Award. Oak Elementary School won the award in 2020, and was therefore ineligible to receive the award again in 2023.

The California Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance by analyzing data

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.