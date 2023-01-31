The Los Altos School District faces some financial headwinds in the next few years due to current economic trends, the expiration of its parcel tax in June and the looming construction of its 10th school campus, the combination of which could require passing a new bond to cover costs.

LASD’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Finance gave a mid-year update on its findings at the Jan. 23 board of trustees meeting, offering an overview of district finances and future projections.

