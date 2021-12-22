Two closely watched regional subjects – school masking and math curriculum changes that impact tracking – came under discussion at the Los Altos School District Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 13.
The board took action to change outdoor masking rules and adopt some, but not all, of a math curriculum developed by the San Francisco Unified School District.
Annual reorganization also occurred, with unanimous approval as Steve Taglio became president of the board, Jessica Speiser became vice president and Bryan Johnson became clerk.
COVID update
The board discussed plans to change LASD’s policy from requiring outdoor masking to strongly recommending the practice but allowing it to be optional. LASD Superintendent Jeff Baier said the policy, which was already enacted at the junior-high school level Dec. 6, had begun with minimal impact on overall behavior.
“We still saw a high percentage of people wearing masks, probably in the mid- to high-90%,” Baier said. “People are still largely choosing to wear masks.”
Based on the success at the junior high schools, elementary schools will move to strongly recommended, but optional, outdoor masking Jan. 10.
Although countywide COVID case rates are ticking up, the district has not yet experienced a notable increase. All district schools other than Oak Avenue identified at least one COVID case between Aug. 1 and the beginning of December, ranging from one positive diagnosis at the district’s preschool and Blach Intermediate School to seven cases at Santa Rita.
“The numbers are still quite low at one or two cases each of the past three or four weeks,” Baier said.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center partnered with LASD to host vaccine clinics at Almond and Santa Rita Dec. 9 and 13. The clinics offered the Pfizer vaccine only, including both doses of the vaccine and the booster shot, to all eligible Santa Clara County residents. Follow-up dose appointments will be scheduled with patients in January at the same location. Residents may attend the January clinic for a first vaccine shot, but they will have to attend a different clinic for their follow-up shots.
“(The clinics) are going well,” Baier said. “We are very appreciative of the partnership with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to help make this happen.”
Math curriculum
LASD adopted the San Francisco Unified School District’s TK-5 math curriculum in June, and Sandra McGonagle, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, gave an update at the board meeting. She discussed implementing the new program and addressed concerns about aspects of the SFUSD approach that have made headlines in recent months.
McGonagle said the curriculum teaches elementary school math concepts in a way that builds a strong depth of understanding. She noted that LASD has not adopted the “pathways and framework” new to SFUSD, instead picking up only the curriculum – standards-based lessons that build a course of study by grade level and strategically build concepts and skills from year to year.
SFUSD chose to move away from tracked math pathways, but McGonagle said LASD has no similar plans.
“Our students do incredibly well, and in the sixth-grade year, (are) able to have some options, and even further options when they hit seventh grade,”
McGonagle said. “We know that our students who get into Algebra or Geometry Honors do very well by and large, and transition well into high school.”
The framework adopted by SFUSD – but not by LASD – is a guiding document in a given subject area, which includes essential learning experiences, subject-specific skills, values, attitudes and key learning areas.
McGonagle said LASD does not plan to include the social justice concepts explored in a math context under the SFUSD framework. Although LASD teachers are piloting lessons developed to teach social justice standards in the classroom as per the recommended framework of the LASD equity taskforce, these lessons are stand-alone lessons.
EEF plan
McGonagle also presented a public hearing on the Educator Effectiveness Fund (EFF). The state has allocated $994,340 in funds to LASD to use by 2026 in support of professional learning for administrators, teachers and classified staff.
The district plans to focus the funds on:
• Depth and Complexity Prompt Training and Coaching (intended to help challenge students)
• Practical Strategies for Inclusion and Modification (intended for special education students)
• Early Childhood and Childhood Development Training and Coaching (intended to expand the transitional kindergarten program)
• Advanced Literacy Certificate Training (to support emerging early readers and writers)
• LASD Professional Learning Hub (training all teachers to support all students in their learning)
Trustees approved the EEF plan as proposed by McGonagle unanimously.
Financial report
Randy Kenyon, assistant superintendent of business services, reported on the financial standing of LASD, noting that the district is in a solid financial position, and is projected to remain so for the foreseeable future. Multiple factors contribute to this financial position, including the compounding effect of property-tax growth; the decline in enrollment, leading to fewer teachers; reduced expenses during the pandemic due to full or partial closure of schools; and COVID funds offsetting some normal facility upkeep and repair costs.