parceltax.JPG

Egan Junior High students rehearse for a district-wide strings concert in February. Los Altos School District administrators say that passing a new parcel tax would help ensure that arts and academic programs don’t fall victim to budget cuts.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 7 to place a ballot measure for a parcel tax renewal at $295 per parcel on the November ballot. The measure, estimated to cost $800,000 to place on the ballot, requires approval from two-thirds of voters to pass.

Prior to the vote to pursue the parcel tax measure, board president Jessica Speiser motioned to make a few changes to the resolution based on late feedback from Bullis Charter School officials. The amendment changed a sentence that previously capped Bullis Charter School’s potential allocation from the tax at $625,000 per year to allow the charter school to receive more funds.

