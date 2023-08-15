The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 7 to place a ballot measure for a parcel tax renewal at $295 per parcel on the November ballot. The measure, estimated to cost $800,000 to place on the ballot, requires approval from two-thirds of voters to pass.
Prior to the vote to pursue the parcel tax measure, board president Jessica Speiser motioned to make a few changes to the resolution based on late feedback from Bullis Charter School officials. The amendment changed a sentence that previously capped Bullis Charter School’s potential allocation from the tax at $625,000 per year to allow the charter school to receive more funds.
“This is a move to ensure that all schools receive the funding required to continue offering a top-notch education to all students in the boundaries of Los Altos School District,” Speiser told the Town Crier.
The new parcel tax would replace the parcel tax that is set to expire in mid-2025. In 2016, voters renewed the 2011 parcel tax – the first time voters approved a second parcel tax on top of the one originally introduced in 1989 – at $223 per parcel, which in total generated $2.8 million annually for the district, or 5.4% of revenue at the time. The figure of $295 represents the 2016 tax adjusted for inflation and would generate $3.7 million annually, or 4.4% of projected revenue.
LASD officials and advocates for the renewal said they are seeking to pass the measure to alleviate budget concerns and to “attract and retain quality teachers; protect programs in reading, writing, science, technology, engineering, arts and math; and maintain high-quality neighborhood schools.” Without it, LASD risks facing $3 million in additional budget cuts.
“LASD has consistently ranked in the top 1% of California school districts, but because of inadequate state funding, our local teachers are among the lowest paid in Santa Clara County and struggle to afford to live anywhere near the community in which they serve,” Speiser said. “We need this parcel tax to not only prevent painful layoffs, but help ensure local teachers don’t leave for higher-paying districts. To put it simply, if we want to protect the high-quality education students and families expect in Los Altos, we need the funding to keep skilled, experienced and dedicated teachers in our local schools.”
If passed, the parcel tax would expire after eight years and includes an annual 4% adjustment per year to keep pace with inflation and the “rising costs of providing a quality education,” proponents said. Low-income homeowners and people with disabilities would now be eligible for an exemption from the tax, and senior homeowners would continue to qualify for an exemption.
Parcel tax funds are overseen by the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Finance, an independent body of local residents that keeps an eye on district spending.
Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 9 and the election is scheduled Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments