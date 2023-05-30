05_31_23_SCH_TeacherFellowship_ChelseaDoiguchi.jpg

Los Altos High social studies teacher and department coordinator Chelsea Doiguchi was selected to attend a five-day workshop titled “Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West.”

 Photo courtesy of Chelsea Doiguchi

Los Altos High School teacher Chelsea Doiguchi applied for a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship not only for professional reasons, but for personal ones.

Among 72 educators chosen to participate in this summer’s five-day workshop titled “Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West,” Doiguchi will travel to Wyoming’s Heart Mountain internment camp – the place her grandmother, Barbara Sugimoto, was sent during the Japanese internment of World War II.

05_31_23_SCH_TeacherFellowship_grandmother_screenshot1.jpg

Doiguchi will travel to the Wyoming internment camp where her grandmother, above, was sent during the Japanese internment of World War II.

