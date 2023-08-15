08_16_23_SCH_ChelseaDoiguchi.jpg

Los Altos High teacher Chelsea Doiguchi attended a weeklong workshop for educators at the Heart Mountain internment camp, where she learned about the history of her own family, who were incarcerated at the camp during World War II.

 Courtesy of Chelsea Doiguchi

Los Altos High School teacher Chelsea Doiguchi recently completed a National Endowment for the Humanities workshop, giving her the opportunity to learn about racial injustices in the United States, as well as delve deeper into her own history.

The weeklong workshop, titled “Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West,” brought educators from around the country to Wyoming in June to learn about the settling in the region and the treatment of Japanese Americans, German immigrants and indigenous peoples during World War II. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.