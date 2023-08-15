Los Altos High School teacher Chelsea Doiguchi recently completed a National Endowment for the Humanities workshop, giving her the opportunity to learn about racial injustices in the United States, as well as delve deeper into her own history.
The weeklong workshop, titled “Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West,” brought educators from around the country to Wyoming in June to learn about the settling in the region and the treatment of Japanese Americans, German immigrants and indigenous peoples during World War II.
But for Doiguchi, it was also a chance to visit the site of the Heart Mountain internment camp, where more than 14,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated – including her grandmother, Barbara Sugimoto.
While at the camp, Doiguchi found memories of her family everywhere, from the preserved smokestack that once provided heat for the hospital where her grandmother worked to the land where once stood the barrack her grandmother lived in for three years. Farther away lies a WWII veterans memorial, on which two of Doiguchi’s uncles’ names are inscribed after they were drafted to fight in the war.
“Honestly, I’m still kind of in the early stages of processing this whole experience; it was a lot to take in,” Doiguchi said. “It was very powerful, though. Seeing the camp and seeing the railroad track where my grandmother boarded and disembarked from was crazy. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s literally just right there’ – you walk over the hill and then there’s the camp.”
Doiguchi added that Heart Mountain is different from other internment camps because it is structured to teach people about Japanese incarceration, rather than just memorialize it. An interpretive center that acts as a museum and education center at the camp showcases the stories of formerly incarcerated Japanese Americans.
“I’m actually working with their historian (at the center) to send some of my grandmother’s things over,” Doiguchi said. “It’s better than being in a big Tupperware. I just want to send them and share her story.”
Connecting with the past
Doiguchi’s deep personal ties to the camp were also of interest to her fellow participants at the workshop, organized by the Mineta-Simpson Institute.
“A lot of the teachers who were in attendance didn’t really know a whole lot about (Japanese internment), because, you know, when you’re learning about World War II in your U.S. history class, Japanese internment is maybe a paragraph in a book,” she said. “There’s not a whole lot, so they were very fascinated by all of this.”
Doiguchi added that she enjoyed interacting with the other educators participating in the workshop, who ranged from kindergarten teachers to university lecturers, and was able to forge meaningful connections in the few days they spent together.
“I made some really great lifelong friends, people that I’ll probably continue to be in contact with,” she said. “I’m actually in contact with one (educator) now. She may be able to help our school district with getting some professional development for our ethnic studies curriculum.”
With the Mountain View Los Altos High School District implementing an ethnic studies course in the fall, Doiguchi said she hopes to share her notes and resources with the ethnic studies and U.S. history teams when school starts. Doiguchi, who taught social studies last school year, will teach microeconomics this year.
Although the workshop did not solely focus on Japanese internment, visiting Heart Mountain turned out to be the most memorable part of Doiguchi’s few days in Wyoming.
“There were a lot of pretty memorable things, but the biggest one was just being at Heart Mountain, at the internment camp, stepping foot on the same place that my grandmother was,” she said. “She was there 80 years ago, so for me to be able to be where she was, I think it kind of brought some closure for me.”
Doiguchi said she would have probably never visited the camp on her own, but being there allowed her to connect with her grandmother’s past. She now hopes to someday bring her kids, who are fifth-generation Japanese Americans, to the camp to learn about their great-grandmother’s history.
“Just being given the experience to go (to the camp) was really special, and I probably would have never gone, but now after going there and visiting, I want to bring my kids,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments