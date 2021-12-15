Students for Haiti Solidarity at Los Altos High School and the Haiti Action Committee have scheduled a protest and vigil in support of the Haitian people 4p.m. Thursday (Dec. 16) at 2600 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View, in front of Wells Fargo.
Students organized the event to protest the Biden’s administration’s deportations of thousands of Haitian refugees over the past two months. Students also will raise public awareness of the “gross corruption and brutality of the U.S.-backed dictatorship”in Haiti, the organizing groups said in a press release.
After dark, participating students will hold a candlelight vigil.