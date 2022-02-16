Los Altos High School students staged a walkout and march to protest Oakland school closures last week, a demonstration designed to show solidarity with students of color.
Although planned in the days prior, the walkout occurred only hours after the Oakland Unified School District Board of Education narrowly approved plans Feb. 8 to close, merge or shrink 11 schools over the next two years, a decision that affects primarily Black and Latino students.
The demonstration was peaceful, but it did result in interactions with Mountain View police.
After their lunch period Feb. 9, a group of approximately 150 students marched up San Antonio Road, with Justice Vanguard co-founders and Los Altos High alumni Kenan Moos and Kiyoshi Taylor helping direct traffic. Los Altos High civics teacher and activist Seth Donnelly supervised from the back of the group and made announcements via bullhorn.
The demonstrators arrived at the northwest corner of San Antonio and El Camino Real at approximately 2:30 p.m., where they occupied the sidewalk and held signs with messages like “Education Is a Human Right” to capture attention from passing motorists. Adults in the crowd stood in the farthest lane to the right to keep vehicle traffic far from the teens on the sidewalk. While some drivers looked visibly annoyed by the disruption, many honked and shouted their support.
A Mountain View police officer approached the students via motorcycle within 10 minutes, warning them to stay off the street and remain on the sidewalk. The group did not comply. The interaction prompted a protester to shout, “Whose streets?” The crowd responded, “Our streets!”
Fifteen minutes later, a second police vehicle came around the corner and stopped abruptly less than a foot from Taylor. The quick approach of the car made him jump. Several people witnessed the incident, with one eyewitness saying that he estimated the gap between Taylor and the police car to be smaller than his fist.
The officer at the wheel alleged that he did not see anyone standing around the corner, despite confirming that he was heading to the protest site to respond to calls concerned about the crowd. Taylor alleged that he saw the same police car parked in the parking lot behind the crowd before the incident.
When Taylor, Moos and Donnelly approached the officer to ask about the incident, the officer did not converse with the three men and drove away. The officer driving the vehicle has not been identified, and the Mountain View Police Department has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Taylor said he is in the process of filing a complaint with the department.
Fighting for justice
Despite the interchanges with police, the demonstration was spirited and peaceful. Protesters chanted, flaunted their colorful signs and cheered loudly in response to honks of support from passing cars.
Donnelly encouraged students to make speeches. Hazel Oxford, president of the Students for Haiti Solidarity club at Los Altos High, gave an impassioned speech establishing solidarity with the families of Oakland, culminating in, “Alone we are a drop, but together we are a flood.”
Student Taizz Estrada said the only difference between many of the students in Los Altos and Oakland is location.
“Some of us are Latina, some of us are Black, like a lot of the students affected by these closures,” Estrada said. “We are all a part of the same community. We’re fighting for justice for our own kind, and if it were us, we would want them to be fighting for us, too.”
Demonstrators acknowledged that Los Altos High is one of the most well-funded high schools in the state, receiving approximately $8,000 more in tax funding per student annually than Oakland high schools on average. Mountain View Los Altos High School District schools are funded by local property taxes, while 70% of the Oakland district’s budget comes directly from the state.
“I’m here today because I think that education is a very important part of this world and it’s sad how some communities don’t have the same opportunities even though there is enough money to go around for everyone,” said Los Altos High student Bianca Martinez.
Oakland’s woes
The Oakland district voted 4-2 last week to approve the school closures. Board members pointed to budget deficits resulting from declining enrollment, but opponents of the plan claim there is plenty of money to go around.
According to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization that covers education, research shows that school closures often adversely affect graduation rates and test scores. A study by the National Education Policy Center concluded that school closures “differentially affect low-income communities and communities of color that are politically disempowered,” and that “closures may work against the demand of local actors for more investment in their local institutions.” In Oakland, Black students make up 36% of students affected by the closures but only 22% of the entire district.
Demonstrators at last week’s march specifically addressed California lawmakers like Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking them to allocate funds from the state’s projected surplus to keep Oakland schools open. California is expected to have a $45.7 billion surplus, $16.1 billion of which is already required by Proposition 98 to be allocated to K-14 education. Another $9 billion goes to reserves and supplemental pension payments, leaving $20.6 billion to use at the state’s discretion.
Although Newsom has already proposed a plan for the surplus funds, proponents of keeping Oakland schools open suggest that the state dip into the fund to make up for the district’s projected budget deficit of $12.3 million.
Los Altos High students are not the only group that has taken to the streets to protest school closures in Oakland. Two Oakland teachers participated in hunger strikes, saying they are willing to risk their lives for the future of Oakland schools. Hundreds of students at Oakland Technical High School walked out of class and held a rally Friday urging the board to revisit its decision.
While the Oakland district has shown no signs of reversing course, opponents of the plan continue to advocate for students of color.