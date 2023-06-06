Schools Thumbnail.jpg

Los Altos High junior Austin Toubassi, left, washes reusable cups to preent waste. Toubassi and fellow student-athlete Axelle Allanic, right, accept an award for their work in promoting sustainability on the cross-country and track and field teams.

 Photos courtesy of Austin Toubassi

Los Altos High junior Austin Toubassi recognizes that promoting sustainable practices in an effort to slow climate change and prevent waste on a large scale can start with one initiative to create change in the community.

When Toubassi saw the massive amount of waste created by the cross-country and track and field teams’ pre-meet “pasta feeds,” in which more than 140 team members carbo-load to prepare for the next day’s competitions, he knew there had to be a better way. 

