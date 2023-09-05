When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Dorie Xie’s daily screen time skyrocketed.
Unable to go outside or connect in person, she and her friends turned to the internet to find new ways to pass the time.
That’s when the then-middle-schooler discovered Chloe Ting, a fitness influencer who had gone viral for her multi-week workout routines and challenges, which promised to burn both time and calories.
Mountain View resident Xie said she and her friends were immediately hooked by drastic overnight transformations the Ting workouts promised. However, their excitement soon morphed into disappointment after completing the challenge.
“I think it all screwed us up because we didn’t get the results that people online were posting,” said Xie, now a sophomore at Los Altos High. “It was a huge disappointment to see that we weren’t the same as people online, even though we wanted it so badly.”
Three years later, Xie placed third in a writing contest with a poem partially inspired by those same feelings. She wrote and submitted her piece, titled “Screens,” for an assignment for her ninth-grade English class. Part of the assignment required students to submit their work to the Be-You-Tiful writing contest.
Sponsored by the Eating Disorders Resource Center, a nonprofit based in Campbell, the 14th annual contest took place in the spring; winners were revealed over the summer.
The contest is judged by community members of all ages and backgrounds, from high school students to representatives of large organizations, according to EDRC founder Janis Bremis.
This year, the EDRC asked middle and high school students from throughout the Bay Area to submit essays, poems, artwork or video packages that fit one of three themes: mental health, self-acceptance or the impact of social media on teens.
Bremis hopes the contest will raise awareness among teens about the severity of eating disorders and bring more conversations about the illness to schools across the Bay Area. Bremis noted that teens are an important demographic in the campaign because eating disorders most frequently develop during puberty.
Level of depth
Jennifer Enirez, Xie’s English teacher, discovered the Be-You-Tiful writing contest via the Santa Clara County Library District’s monthly newsletter.
“I thought it was really cool to give kids an opportunity to become published authors – like Dorie – or just engage with the genre in a different, more professional way,” said Enirez, who is now in her second year at Los Altos High School.
Reflecting on the poem, Enirez said the level of depth mirrors Xie’s attitude toward classwork.
“Los Altos High School is really lucky to have people like Dorie who are just willing to give it their all, regardless of how uncomfortable, vulnerable, challenging something might be,” the teacher said.
While the relationship between mental health and social media is an issue Xie said she is passionate about, she didn’t intend for or expect her poem to get the attention that it has. Ninth grade was Xie’s first foray into poetry and personal narrative writing.
“I wrote (the poem) thinking that it would stay between myself, my teacher and maybe a judge,” Xie said. “But honestly, I don’t plan on talking about this any more than I have.”
Xie added that she prefers writing features and reporting on sports for her school paper, the Talon.
She would not have entered the Be-You-Tiful contest if Enirez had made it an optional part of the assignment, Xie said. However, her teacher said she plans to keep the contest as a part of her ninth-grade curriculum this year.
For placing third in her category, Xie won $100 in prize money.
For more information on the EDRC or the Be-You-Tiful contest, visit edrcsv.org.
