Los Altos High seniors Adi Narasimha and Vikram Pillai are raising money to purchase five new laptops and a year’s worth of improved Wi-Fi for students at Dr. Juan José Arévalo Bermejo School in Guatemala.
Los Altos High School seniors Adi Narasimha and Vikram Pillai are behind a fundraiser to provide students in Guatemala greater internet access.
With a goal of $1,800, the two aim to provide five new laptops and a year’s worth of improved Wi-Fi for students at Dr. Juan José Arévalo Bermejo School in Guatemala.
Narasimha and Pillai originally met the students online teaching computer science lessons through Computer Engineering for the Next Generation (CENG), a nonprofit organization that hosts weekly computer science classes for underrepresented students in the local community.
Narasimha and Pillai, however, taught for a summer program specifically for students at the Dr. Juan Jose Arévalo Bermejo School. The classes are taught in Spanish, which neither student speaks fluently.
Pillai said high school tutors often come across “situations where you don’t know tech-related vocab words and you have to try to describe it with your hands on Zoom to them or in a broken form of Spanish, and you can just see them just really engaged with you, still trying to learn with you. … But I think when two groups are passionate about something, they’ll find ways to overcome it, for sure.”
The Guatemalan students they taught were in grades 8-10, closer to the ages of the high schoolers teaching them.
The organizers said the fundraiser will help not only the students taught through the CENG summer program, but everyone at the school.
“The students are divided into different periods like they’re in high school, so different groups will come in at different times and the whole school will be able to utilize the laptops,” said Alice Lee, CENG board president.
The school in Guatemala currently has older laptops that don’t work well and a weak Wi-Fi connection that often fails with weather changes, according to Lee. The fundraiser could help to strengthen the Wi-Fi and provide newer, updated laptops that could greatly improve students’ quality of computer science education.
The deadline to donate to the fundraiser is Sept. 30.
