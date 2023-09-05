08_23_23_SCH_Guatemala.jpg

Students at Dr. Juan José Arévalo Bermejo School in Guatemala.

 Photos Courtesy of Adi Narasimha

Los Altos High School seniors Adi Narasimha and Vikram Pillai are behind a fundraiser to provide students in Guatemala greater internet access.

With a goal of $1,800, the two aim to provide five new laptops and a year’s worth of improved Wi-Fi for students at Dr. Juan José Arévalo Bermejo School in Guatemala.

08_30_23_SCH_GuatemalaFundraiser_AdiNarasimhaAndVikramPillai.jpg

Los Altos High seniors Adi Narasimha and Vikram Pillai are raising money to purchase five new laptops and a year’s worth of improved Wi-Fi for students at Dr. Juan José Arévalo Bermejo School in Guatemala.

