04_19_23_SCH_ScienceKit_members.jpeg

Samantha Cermeno and Jacqueline Cordero work on a fundraising poster for the Science Kit Club started by Michael Young. Both girls are juniors at Los Altos High School.

When Los Altos High School senior Michael Young was a freshman quarantining at home in March 2020, he spent his days working on a specific ambitious project: creating his own nonprofit.

A year later, he launched The Science Kit, which aims to encourage underrepresented youth to feel more confident pursuing STEM.

04_19_23_SCH_ScienceKit_MichaelYoung.jpg

Michael Young

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.