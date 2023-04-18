When Los Altos High School senior Michael Young was a freshman quarantining at home in March 2020, he spent his days working on a specific ambitious project: creating his own nonprofit.
A year later, he launched The Science Kit, which aims to encourage underrepresented youth to feel more confident pursuing STEM.
Students who sign up receive three science kits with two experiments each over the span of three weeks. The experiments include growing crystals, making bath bombs and making slime. In addition, the kits contain motivational letters from older members of underrepresented groups who pursued a career in STEM.
Young said his inspiration came from volunteering at online science workshops. As he helped students on Zoom, he noticed some shortcomings – the students had to have a stable internet connection to join the Zoom meeting and needed to have all the necessary materials at home.
“I felt like that created some barriers for students who didn’t have those requirements, so I came up with the idea of creating these asynchronous kits where everything that they need is inside of these boxes,” he said.
The Los Altos resident’s first step toward making his vision become reality involved raising money to purchase the necessary materials. He started by asking for donations and applying for grants. His first attempt at securing a grant, however, didn’t yield the result he was hoping for – Young said his grant proposal was rejected due to the organization deeming it too unoriginal.
“At the time, I was pretty distraught because, first of all, I didn’t get any money; second of all, it was pretty crushing to hear that; and then third of all, I felt like my ideas were original in some ways,” he said. “Looking back on it, it was a pretty transformative moment. … (That experience) is not exactly a positive one, but it’s like a testament of perseverance.”
After reaching out to more organizations and recruiting friends to join his endeavors, Young and his team launched their first round of kits in June 2021 He also built a website, designed a logo and established a Science Kit club at his school.
He and his team have since distributed approximately 150 kits to South Bay kids ages 6-11. Young said they primarily focus on first-generation Latino youth in Mountain View schools.
Bridging the gap
Hanhi Tran, parent of a kindergartner at Gabriela Mistral Elementary School in Mountain View, said her daughter was filled with excitement upon receiving her kits each week.
“At one point, (my daughter) said that she wanted to grow up to be a scientist, which she had never expressed before,” Tran said. “We appreciated that the science kits were organized by high school students from our local community. It made us appreciate being a part of a community where other youth cared about creating these enrichment opportunities for others.”
Young and his team, which currently comprises 20-25 members, meet frequently to pack kits, set up drop-offs for kits, purchase materials, reach out to local schools, apply for grants and maintain their website. They also organize multiple food-driven fundraisers on campus – from boba to churros and Chipotle.
As for Young, he plans to pursue a career in STEM and is headed to Stanford University in the fall to study earth systems. He finds a special connection between his personal interest in science and his work for his organization.
“I feel like The Science Kit kind of allows me to explore not just the science, but also the people as well,” Young said.
When Young leaves for college, he said The Science Kit’s current members plan to keep the club going. He intends to help them and may even expand it into a broader and formally established nonprofit, potentially creating chapters at other schools to reach more youth.
In the big picture, he hopes The Science Kit will contribute toward achieving equity in STEM education.
“I really want to bridge that (inequality) gap and disparity to make sure that everyone gets the education that they deserve,” Young said. “Beyond that is also providing this opportunity for students in the community to give back to the broader community and get involved as well, so in terms of both helping people and also allowing people the opportunity to help others.”
For more information, visit thesciencekit.org.
