Los Altos High junior Chloe Park organized a Relay For Life fundraiser alongside her Student Community Leaders class last month to support the American Cancer Society. The campaign ultimately brought in $14,178, far surpassing the original goal of $10,000, despite COVID regulations restricting students to online fundraising only.
Funds raised will go to grants for researching new cures, cancer education and health services for patients across the country.
Park said she organized the event because cancer has deeply affected her family.
“This issue is important to me because, like many people, I have family members that have been diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, my grandfather passed before I was born and I was never able to meet him,” she said. “But I have a really close relationship with my grandmother – a three-time cancer survivor who I’ve always looked up to.”
After Park’s grandmother went into remission in 2020, she started volunteering at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in downtown Los Altos and has been working with the organization ever since.
The March 26 Relay, which featured teams and individuals walking laps on the school’s track, culminated in a luminaria ceremony honoring those who have been touched by cancer. Two Los Altos High staff members, April Oliver and Christina Sabin, as well as longtime American Cancer Society volunteer Carol Baker gave speeches at the ceremony about their experiences with cancer.
Park said she and the Student Community Leaders class are attempting to make the Relay an annual event at Los Altos High. Although the event is over, Park said people can still donate to the fundraiser, and she also encouraged people to sign up for another Relay event.
To donate and for more information on the Los Altos High Relay For Life, visit tinyurl.com/2p86j22b.