06_28_23_SCH_miyahara.jpg

Miyahara

Derek Miyahara, a veteran educator with nearly 20 years of experience as a teacher at Los Altos High School, has been appointed the school’s new assistant principal.

Miyahara joined Los Altos High in 2004 after a nearly 10-year career as an educational software designer and developer. He has taught AP Microeconomics, Economics, AP Psychology, Psychology, World History and U.S. History.

