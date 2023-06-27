Derek Miyahara, a veteran educator with nearly 20 years of experience as a teacher at Los Altos High School, has been appointed the school’s new assistant principal.
Miyahara joined Los Altos High in 2004 after a nearly 10-year career as an educational software designer and developer. He has taught AP Microeconomics, Economics, AP Psychology, Psychology, World History and U.S. History.
Miyahara has also taught in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program and has served as the school’s social studies department coordinator and Western Accreditation of Schools and Colleges coordinator.
“I am thrilled to be given an opportunity to build on my 20 years of experience at Los Altos High School and look forward to working with our incredible staff and students in a new capacity,” Miyahara said. “I am especially excited to expand our work on equity and continue providing first-rate educational experiences to all our students.”
Miyahara has a long history with Los Altos High, first as a faculty spouse and as a parent of two alums. He recalled weekends at band competitions and evenings at dance performances.
“It became clear to me when I joined the faculty in 2004 that Los Altos puts the needs of its students first, and it has been a pleasure to work in an organization that practices the values it preaches,” he added.
In his new role as assistant principal, Miyahara will be part of the school’s management team, providing leadership in curriculum, instruction, guidance, discipline, facilities, management and support services. He assumes his new position next week.
“We are delighted to welcome Derek Miyahara as LAHS’ newest assistant principal. His dedication to education and understanding of the school’s history makes him an ideal fit for our leadership team,” said Tracey Runeare, Los Altos High’s new principal. “We are confident that he will have a positive impact on our staff and the educational experience of our students.”
Before joining Los Altos High, Miyahara served as an executive at the Learning Company, starting as an educational designer and producer before being promoted to vice president for research and development.
Miyahara earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics and history and Master of Arts degrees in sociology and educational administration and policy analysis from Stanford University. He also earned an MBA from Cal State Los
