Hanukkah came to a close this week, but Los Altos High School’s Jewish Culture Club continues to spread awareness of the traditions surrounding the Jewish holidays, with an aim to share the faith community’s culture and provide a welcoming space for Jews and non-Jews alike.
Club president Allan Feldman, who is Jewish and attends Chabad Palo Alto, said the Jewish Culture Club hosts events throughout the school year, typically centered on Jewish holidays. For Rosh Hashanah in September, for example, club members educated fellow students about the holiday, also known as the Jewish New Year, and shared kosher bagels.
Feldman, a senior, said that though he does not consider himself “super-observant,” Judaism has always been a part of his identity. He celebrates Hanukkah and other holiday traditions throughout the year.
“We light the candles with the menorah,” said Feldman of his family’s Hanukkah practices. “(The menorah) has nine candles and … we light them every night and we put it outside our window. We live on an upper floor, so when people are outside at night, they can see the candles from our window, so that’s really nice.”
Oil is a central Hanukkah theme, so Jewish people indulge in foods with copious amounts of oil, including latkes. Feldman said his mother typically makes the potato pancake-like specialty for the family’s celebration, which also includes time for activities at their synagogue.
“My synagogue usually holds community events, and we usually go to those,” he said. “I’m very close with my rabbi, so usually he gives a little speech or something, and then we all eat food together.”
Passing down stories
Feldman described the story of Hanukkah, beginning with a battle and chronicling how the Jewish people fought off the Greeks and secured the temple. The nine candles on the menorah recall the tiny amount of ritual oil the Jewish people had left after the conflict to light their temple flame, which miraculously lasted eight days – the ninth candle is used for lighting the other candles.
According to Feldman, Hanukkah is about spreading the word of Judaism, passing stories down through generations. Hanukkah is not mentioned in the Torah – the foundational Jewish religious text – because the events that inspired the holiday occurred after the Torah was written.
“The reason why Hanukkah was created was because the story was passed down,” he said. “Families would tell each other and it got to the point where everyone celebrated it, so to me, it’s more of a place where Jewish people can come together and keep passing on the stories and retell the story of Hanukkah.”
Feldman sees the holiday as a community-building opportunity rather than a season of gift-giving.
“I think a reason why people know Hanukkah as this big, Jewish holiday is simply because it lands very close to Christmas,” he said. “But if you look at it from a Jewish perspective, in Judaism, Hanukkah isn’t that big of a holiday and the only reason why we give presents is because during Christmas, you give presents. That’s also been passed down with tradition, but nothing in the Torah says anything about Hanukkah, about having to give presents.”
To Feldman, giving presents, eating latkes and lighting candles are not as significant as retelling stories and strengthening the Jewish community.
“Gift-giving and menorah lighting aren’t as important as sharing and passing down stories,” he said. “I feel that a lot of people who celebrate Christmas would also say it’s less about the presents and more about spending time with family. So, I would say it’s something very similar with Hanukkah.”