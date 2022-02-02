Leading figures in science, technology and art will once again be visiting Los Altos High School for its 17th annual STEAM Week, the first since the onset of the pandemic. Industry professionals from across Silicon Valley will present to students both in person and virtually Monday and Feb. 9.
During the week, Los Altos High students will attend one seminar on a topic in science, technology, engineering, art or math in the auditorium during their science or math period, and then will be given the option to attend another seminar of their choice during their free period Feb. 9.
Volunteer organizer Daisy Capetz said the STEAM Week committee has different goals for different students. They want kids who are already interested in the sciences to deepen their knowledge and inspire them to chase their dreams in their desired field. For students who aren’t interested in STEAM, organizers hope the diversity of speakers will spark an interest to learn more, even if that interest doesn’t culminate in pursuing a related career.
“At this age, they are learning about science and math, but they might not know how diverse this field is,” said Ganesh Narasimhan, volunteer organizer and father of a freshman at Los Altos High. “We’re kind of giving them a taste of what is out there.”
Putting the ‘art’ in STEAM
At its inception, the event was called STEM Week – without the “A” for “arts.” This is the most common acronym used in reference to the field of study, but in recent years, professionals and educators have emphasized the utility of studying humanities in conjunction with sciences. The Los Altos High STEAM Week committee has made sure to highlight the value of the arts in STEM.
Local artist and STEAM Week speaker Linda Gass’ work exemplifies the intersection of art and science through her data-driven installation art that addresses the effects of climate change.
“I feel like my work combines all five of the letters in STEAM,” Gass said. “When you combine different disciplines, the creativity and the results of that combination are unexpected and novel.”
Gass has always loved creating art, but her parents pushed her to pursue a more technical degree in college. After several years as a computer scientist, she decided to shift her efforts toward creating art again, now using her background in technology to inform her work.
In her speech Feb. 9, Gass will share some of her work about climate change, including her process from initial conception and collaboration with scientists to creation of the final product.
Other speakers will cover a wide range of topics including chemical engineering, artistic design in technology, food science, product design, data science, astrobiology and more.
Attending a talk will not be required for students Feb. 9, but organizers want students and parents to understand the value of the unique experience.
Virtual presentation open to public
Those who don’t attend Los Altos High also have the opportunity to learn from STEAM Week.
Keynote speaker Rob Zellem, Ph.D., of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory will lead a virtual talk followed by an ask-me-anything session about exoplanets 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, which will be open to all to attend.
For more information, visit lahssteamweek.com.