09_06_23_SCH_collegecontact.jpg

Business partners Leah Guesman and Sophie Smith flank Kyle Smith, Sophie’s father, after pitching at the annual Galant Challenge, an annual pitch competition for University of Virginia alumni who are seeking funding for their ventures.

As Los Altos native Leah Guesman was gearing up to graduate from the University of Virginia earlier this year, she never imagined herself giving up a high-paying corporate job opportunity to be the head of a startup that would secure more than $1 million in funding. Now, she and her business partner, Sophie Smith, are operating out of Texas, where they are part of the Techstars Austin Accelerator program, which provides funding and support for new startup founders.

Their company, College Contact, is a peer-to-peer edtech platform that matches high school students with college students for affordable and accessible college advising. Students seeking guidance or help with their college admissions essays are matched up based on personality, shared identity and areas of interest.

