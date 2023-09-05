Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Business partners Leah Guesman and Sophie Smith flank Kyle Smith, Sophie’s father, after pitching at the annual Galant Challenge, an annual pitch competition for University of Virginia alumni who are seeking funding for their ventures.
As Los Altos native Leah Guesman was gearing up to graduate from the University of Virginia earlier this year, she never imagined herself giving up a high-paying corporate job opportunity to be the head of a startup that would secure more than $1 million in funding. Now, she and her business partner, Sophie Smith, are operating out of Texas, where they are part of the Techstars Austin Accelerator program, which provides funding and support for new startup founders.
Their company, College Contact, is a peer-to-peer edtech platform that matches high school students with college students for affordable and accessible college advising. Students seeking guidance or help with their college admissions essays are matched up based on personality, shared identity and areas of interest.
“Leveraging college students is cost-effective from the student perspective, and matching them with someone who is achieving what they are trying to achieve and also someone they can relate to creates really special relationships,” Guesman said. “You’re not just meeting a couple times and saying, ‘Bye. Good luck’ – you’re really supporting these students during one of the most stressful parts of their lives.”
Guesman and Smith were driven to create College Contact in the interest of demystifying the college application process for students with fewer resources. Accessibility and affordability are key facets of the operation. According to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, more than one in five high school students do not have access to a school counselor, let alone funds to pay a private professional – Guesman seeks to address that gap.
Her experience in schools locally gave her a firsthand view of the inequity. Guesman said she feels extremely fortunate for the education she received growing up in Los Altos schools (Springer and then Blach Intermediate), but noticed at Los Altos High School that not everyone had the same access to quality education as she did. Students feeding in from different schools were coming in at very different levels of math and reading. Some students were taking advantage of the wide range of classes and programs at Los Altos High, while others were struggling to pass classes required for graduation.
Guesman joined the Los Altos High site council, an advisory committee made up of stakeholders in the community including parents, students, teachers and administrators, to effectively address problems and their possible solutions at the school. They spoke a lot about ways to make the educational experience more equitable for low-income and families who primarily spoke English as a second language.
Rapid growth
It was the same desire to make education more accessible to more kids that drove her and University of Virginia classmate Smith to create College Contact. During the pandemic, Smith posted a TikTok asking users if they needed help with their college essays, which went viral. She was inspired to hire college friends as counselors and asked Guesman to join her.
“I was hustling at the time, working DoorDash, being a full-time marketing intern and then this, and counseling was always the best part of my day,” Guesman said.
The company progressed in ways the duo did not expect, rapidly gaining counselors and clients and winning funding at entrepreneurial competitions. In the last few months alone, College Contact went from eight to 60 counselors. To date, the company has edited 3,000 essays and counseled more than 1,500 students who have been admitted to 150 different schools.
Now, the Los Altos High grad is ecstatic to be doing something she is passionate about for a living. She credits her experience going to school in Los Altos as key to her success, and said many Los Altos teachers inspired a love of learning and belief in herself that she aspires to pass on to others.
“This was 100% me seeing opportunities and not being afraid to take them, and that’s something I’m really grateful to have been able to do and definitely something I want to get through to other women – that they don’t have to box themselves in to something practical to succeed,” she said.
