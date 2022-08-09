08_10_22_SCH_dod.jpg

Los Altos High grad Jessica Young, from left, an X-Force fellow from UC Berkeley, and fellows Rebecca Consigli from the University of San Diego and Jasmine Cho from Harvard University present their project to DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory in July. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Young

Jessica Young first worked in government as a member of the Los Altos Youth Commission. This summer, the 2021 graduate of Los Altos High returned to government as a member of the X-Force Fellowship, an internship program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Security Innovation Network.

In her previous experience with the Youth Commission, she gave opinions on policy from a teen’s perspective. This time, Young, who is studying computer science at UC Berkeley, focused on research.

