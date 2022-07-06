The Rotary Club of Los Altos awarded more than $67,000 in scholarships and grants to students and programs at three local high schools. The club’s June 16 meeting was the culmination of a nearly six-month process of selecting and interviewing applicants who will be attending four-year colleges.
In addition to the $64,000 in scholarships to students at Los Altos High, Mountain View High and St. Francis High, the club donated money from the John Sylvester Memorial Fund to each of the music programs at Los Altos High and Mountain View High. Named after the late Rotarian who shared his love of music with fans of all ages, the fund was created to promote the continued teaching of music in schools. Instructors Ricky Alegria of Mountain View High and Ted Ferrucci of Los Altos High attended the meeting to accept their checks.
“John Sylvester possessed a quick wit and a love of smooth jazz,” said Rotary Club president Harry Price. “His passion for music and spirit of giving prompted our club to raise funds in his name to be used to help younger generations develop similar passions.”
The students who received individual scholarships had to meet criteria that included at least a 3.0 GPA, a history of community service (as a volunteer, tutoring other students and/or participation in school clubs or activities) and a demonstrated need based on family income.
Applications were first reviewed in February by a panel of Rotarians including Neil Bonke, Los Altos Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and Margie Edwards. The top 20 candidates were then interviewed by Abby Ahrens, Lindsay Carpenter, Chuck Lindauer, Mike Kerr and Gerri Acers before being selected for individual scholarships.
“Diogenes said, ‘The foundation of every state is the education of its youth,’” said Carpenter, Rotary scholarship committee co-chairperson. “This year’s scholarship recipients represent some of the best and brightest to come out of our local high schools.”
Scholarship recipients from Los Altos High included Jamie Claire Atienza, Bryant Bautista, Amir Benhagouga, Chelsea Diaz-Perez, Carlos Gomez, Ashley Martinez, Jose Miranda, Fatima Pilo, Carime Plantillas, Alitzel Santiago, Jasmin Valiente, Romeo Bienvenido Villanueva and Ana Zavala.
Scholarships for Mountain View High students were awarded to Wendy Alas, Kevin Bautisa, Maegen Estrella, Axel Hernandez and Alondra Villanueva.
Melissa Paz-Flores received the lone scholarship awarded at St. Francis.
Los Altos High students Diaz-Perez, Martinez and Villanueva, along with St. Francis’s Paz-Flores, accepted their scholarships via pre-recorded videos in which they thanked the Rotary Club for the increased opportunity to advance in higher education.
The recipients have two years to use their scholarship money, and it must be for academic purposes only (tuition, college fees, books or supplies for classes).
For more information on the Rotary Club, visit losaltosrotary.org.
