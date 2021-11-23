Surf Yoga, Animal Yoga and Dino Yoga are among the videos now available on the free early-learning app Khan Academy Kids, a result of a new partnership with Alo Gives.
Alo Yoga, a Los Angeles-based company with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community, launched in 2007 as an activewear brand.
“As families return to routines of school, work and day care, it’s more important than ever to provide a fun way for young children to unwind,” said Khan Academy Kids founder and CEO Caroline Hu Flexer in a press release. “We’re delighted to partner with Alo Gives to provide free yoga lessons that encourage mindfulness and well-being.”
In each video, yoga teachers guide children through a routine for mind and body. The videos are designed to teach kids to quiet their minds, find calm when challenged, mute negativity and gain focus so that they can learn more easily.
“Spreading mindful movement is Alo Yoga’s mission, and Alo Gives is our nonprofit dedicated to sharing that with children,” said Danny Harris, co-founder of Alo Yoga and Alo Gives. “Through our partnership with Khan Academy Kids, we are able to help students learn yoga and meditation’s powerful, life-changing lessons at a young age to alleviate anxiety, promote learning and build emotional and physical resilience.”
Khan Academy Kids is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.