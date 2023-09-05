Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
iSing Silicon Valley girls choir, which includes young singers from Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, won the “Champion of the World” title last month at the World Choir Games in Gangneung, South Korea, along with a gold medal in the Youth Choirs of Equal Voices category.
iSing Silicon Valley girls choir won the “Champion of the World” title last month at the World Choir Games in Gangneung, South Korea, along with a gold medal in the Youth Choirs of Equal Voices category.
iSing has more than 300 singers in grades 1-12 from the Bay Area, including Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. iSing HD comprises older students and boasts more than 40 girls in grades 8-12. With its 2018 win at the International Robert Schumann Choir Competition in Germany, which qualified the group for the world games, it was one of only two U.S. choirs invited to participate in the competition.
The iSing choir won in the category of Sacred Choral A Cappella. It performed the pieces “Duo Seraphim” by Tomás Luis de Victoria; “Gute Nacht: Sechs Gesänge, Op. 131: No. 6” by Joseph Rheinberger; “Hodie” by Joan Szymko; and “Ave Regina Caelorum” by Andrew Smith, a song available on iSing’s new album, “love & light.”
“The best part of participating in the competition is that it just made the world feel smaller in all the right ways,” artistic director Jennah Delp Somers said. “Coming together and sharing, passion that unifies and unites the world in harmony is such a powerful thing.”
The competition also gave students the opportunity to bond and connect with choirs around the world.
“We met people from Africa, we met people from Denmark,” said Jasper Donnelly, who has been part of iSing for 10 years. “We kind of connected through music even though we can’t speak each other’s languages.”
Founded in 2013 by Delp Somers and Shane Troll, the choir aims to teach and empower students who love to sing.
“Singing is a really vulnerable and powerful thing to do as an individual, and all of that is magnified when you’re singing together,” Delp Somers said. “It was an easy choice to make (the choir) for girls, because we just really wanted to champion them as artists and give them a big boost of confidence during their adolescence.”
iSing’s two new commissions – Tracy Wong’s traditional folk song “Lenggang Kangkung” and Santa Ratniece’s “Where the Insects Cry” – are set to premiere in November at the California Festival of New Music.
