08_23_23_SCH_iSingHDChoirOnstageAtWorldGames2.jpg

iSing Silicon Valley girls choir, which includes young singers from Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, won the “Champion of the World” title last month at the World Choir Games in Gangneung, South Korea, along with a gold medal in the Youth Choirs of Equal Voices category.

 Interkultur/Special to the Town Crier

iSing has more than 300 singers in grades 1-12 from the Bay Area, including Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. iSing HD comprises older students and boasts more than 40 girls in grades 8-12. With its 2018 win at the International Robert Schumann Choir Competition in Germany, which qualified the group for the world games, it was one of only two U.S. choirs invited to participate in the competition.

08_23_23_SCH_iSingHDChoironstageAtWorldGames1.jpg

 

