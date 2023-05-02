05_03_23_SCH_freestyleconstructionZP.jpg

Construction of new classrooms is still underway at Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology. The classrooms are among the many Measure E-funded building projects that face budget shortfalls due to unprecedented levels of inflation.

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Editorial Intern

In the face of budget shortfalls prompted by inflation, the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees last week opted to delay construction of additional classrooms in favor of pursuing modernization projects.

Measure E passed in 2018, authorizing MVLA to issue $295 million in bonds to fund new buildings and improvements to existing infrastructure at Los Altos and Mountain View high schools and Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology. But since then, construction costs have increased by 50%, according to a district staff report. Normal cost escalation was built into the original budgets for each project, but unprecedented levels of inflation associated with the pandemic have caused the actual cost escalation to exceed typical historical trends.

