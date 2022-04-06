The Mountain View Los Altos High School District is facing budget troubles on its large construction projects at Los Altos High and Mountain View High due to record rates of inflation affecting building costs.
Despite a baked-in budget contingency of $7.2 million, there is an expected shortfall of $7.9 million MVLA had to account for to move forward with future construction.
The MVLA Board of Trustees voted March 28 to move $3 million for construction of two classrooms to an earlier bond sale, defer lower-priority projects until receiving $20 million in state funds and reduce the scope of certain planned projects.
Construction was made possible by the Measure E bond, which passed with a supermajority vote in 2018 and authorized MVLA to issue $295 million in bonds to fund new buildings and improvements to existing infrastructure on both campuses. The goal of the bond was to improve neighborhood schools by expanding and modernizing facilities to accommodate growing enrollment in the district.
The construction was budgeted with contingencies not to exceed $305 million, as was projected at the last Measure E board update. The initial budget used standard forecasts for cost escalation when it was approved in 2018; however, the pandemic has greatly exacerbated the rates of inflation in the construction industry across the nation. The effects of inflation have hit especially hard in the Bay Area, with costs in San Francisco rising 24.5% from last March to this March.
‘This is not good news’
Rick Kramer introduced the budget woes to the board in a presentation from the RGM Kramer construction team. He began his portion of the presentation bluntly: “This is not good news.”
Kramer said he has not seen soaring costs like this in his entire career, and that while they are likely to level out soon, they are unlikely to decrease.
As of the presentation, $210 million had been committed at or below budget to accepted bids, which leaves $95 million currently uncommitted. Inflation has driven the actual cost of remaining projects “unforeseeably higher,” eroding the purchasing power of funding for future improvements by up to $10 million. Another unforeseen cost that cropped up was the need for a full upgrade to current seismic code on any significant modification to existing buildings, adding another $5 million to $8 million to the district’s bill.
One bright spot: MVLA expects a reimbursement of $20 million from the state, though the district incurred $3 million in litigation costs to preserve eligibility for the funding.
Despite the gloomy outlook, Kramer said MVLA is much better off compared to districts that started construction more recently and now face huge budget discrepancies.
The board ultimately approved the recommendation to move $3 million for two added classrooms from the fourth to the third bond sale. Some projects planned for the future may be dropped, including the plan to replace windows in buildings with enlarged classrooms, which could potentially save the district $3.5 million.
Multi-phase project
The already completed Phase I included repairs to existing facilities and the construction of new classroom buildings and STEM labs on each campus. Construction wrapped up last summer.
Projects that are currently underway under Phase II: construction of new Student Services buildings at both Mountain View High and Los Altos High, a new auxiliary gym at Mountain View High and new classrooms and labs at Freestyle Academy for Communication Arts & Technology.
Phase III, projected to begin in the fall, will focus more on the expansion and modernization of existing buildings.
All phases are scheduled for completion by next spring.
This story was edited to reflect that the speaker in last week's meeting was Rick Kramer, not Mark Quattrocchi.