06_28_23_SCH_philosoteenstock.jpg
Kieferpix/Adobe Stock

It’s a common trope that teenagers are reckless, irrational and emotional. Without guidance, it’s easy to fall into a trap of misconduct and shady activity, especially when experience has not advised against it. No doubt about it, teenagers need a clear direction to improve in so that they can thrive as adults.

As a philosopher, I’ve wondered: How does philosophy play a role in the teenage interpretation of “self-help”? I hypothesize that philosophy is the vehicle for self-improvement, whether that be in daily life or the lifestyle one chooses to live. For teenagers, having a personal philosophy and a set of moral guidelines is the essential baby step into young adulthood. Without the clear guidance philosophy offers, long-term prospects remain unclear and muddled, and day-to-day actions hold less meaning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.