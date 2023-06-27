It’s a common trope that teenagers are reckless, irrational and emotional. Without guidance, it’s easy to fall into a trap of misconduct and shady activity, especially when experience has not advised against it. No doubt about it, teenagers need a clear direction to improve in so that they can thrive as adults.
As a philosopher, I’ve wondered: How does philosophy play a role in the teenage interpretation of “self-help”? I hypothesize that philosophy is the vehicle for self-improvement, whether that be in daily life or the lifestyle one chooses to live. For teenagers, having a personal philosophy and a set of moral guidelines is the essential baby step into young adulthood. Without the clear guidance philosophy offers, long-term prospects remain unclear and muddled, and day-to-day actions hold less meaning.
I speak of all this from experience. Like many other teenagers, I grew up a video game junkie. My life was a sad reality: wake up, school, games, sleep and repeat. It’s almost ironic reflecting on the things I used to do and the ideologies I write about nowadays.
Regardless, discovering the world of philosophy was the best thing that could have happened to me at the time. It was the self-help and discipline I desperately lacked in my life. In providing meaning and direction, I learned from existentialist philosophy. In ethical action, I took up a utilitarian mindset that valued efficiency and hard work.
It’s certainly a rough start, but through philosophy, teenagers are exposed to a wider variety of experiences and methods of thought, ultimately resulting in a more rational and objective view of the world. There’s a reason teenage years are often termed “transformative”; it is the web of information one is exposed to in this period that forms one’s worldview.
This is the importance of philosophy in a self-help plan. The study of philosophy is indisputably characterized by the variety of thought it fosters. Explanations for every part of human life can be found through philosophical study. They may not always be scientifically or plausibly correct, as the common criticism goes, but nevertheless offer insight on others’ opinions. Part of maturity and improving routine interactions is the ability to empathize and understand others, and philosophy provides an excellent path to doing so.
Maturity through understanding is one of a multitude of ways philosophy can be used in self-improvement. Aristotelian and Confucian virtue ethics, each of which outlines a set of values to live by, can be profoundly helpful in providing direction as well. The Golden Mean, as Aristotle called it, defines morality through balance. For a teenager or young adult, the Golden Mean is echoed in work-life balance, time with family instead of friends, sacrifices, commitments and, quite honestly, every aspect of teenage endeavor. Philosophical ideas like these can be applied as solutions to practical problems.
I could go on, but I’ll end with a closing insight. Sometimes, it’s easier to let others do the heavy lifting for you. There is no shame in following someone else’s philosophy. Imitation is what we do best as human beings, and there’s no shame in playing to our strengths. Self-improvement is a journey, one that is expedited through philosophy. It’s one that all teenagers must embark on – a rite of passage, you could say – to young adulthood and the responsibilities that follow.
Janus Tsen is a sophomore at Gunn High School. His passion lies in comparative world philosophy, and how it is applied to everyday life. He is accepting ethical and philosophical questions to address in future columns at editorial@latc.com.
