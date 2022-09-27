Conversations around mental health and suicide prevention have drastically shifted in the past decade, especially concerning children and young adults.
The topic has dominated discussions in local K-8 and high school board elections. In Town Crier interviews, nearly every candidate in the three local races independently named addressing student mental health among their top priorities if elected, in contrast to election year surveys prior to 2018 in which the term “mental health” seldom came up.
The movement to reduce stigma surrounding mental health conditions in youth and to improve access to services has been gaining cultural steam for several years now, but the pandemic and the resulting isolation have brought the issue to the forefront. Alongside the pandemic came the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, which inspired similar social justice campaigns focusing on racism, sexism, homophobia and classism in institutions, including schools. The movements inspired conversations about how social inequality and mental wellness are intrinsically connected.
Despite living in one of the wealthiest areas of the country, students in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District are not immune to mental health-related challenges.
Two students at Mountain View High have died by suicide in the past few years. Los Altos High lost a student to a drug overdose last spring, and though the details surrounding her death have not been made available, substance abuse and mental health problems have been shown to be co-occurring disorders.
Local students also deal with conditions including depression, anxiety, ADHD, learning disabilities and eating disorders, as well as economic struggles, racism, homophobia and bullying that can exacerbate existing mental health problems.
Increasing focus on mental health
MVLA wellness coordinator William Blair was appointed to the new position in January 2020 and has since been an integral part of expanding and improving the district’s wellness programs.
MVLA officials noted the need to take a holistic approach to mental health approximately 10 years ago, Blair said, and have been ramping up services since, including partnering with the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) and converting its team of mental health therapists from independent contractors to employees.
The need for mental health services became more evident in schools in the couple of years before the pandemic, according to Blair. The Mountain View Voice reported in January 2020 that referrals for mental health services at both the Los Altos and Mountain View high campuses spiked, and that “anxiety, depression, academic difficulties and issues with family and peers were consistent problems for students at both schools.”
“We saw that we needed long-term infrastructure to meet the needs that we were seeing,” Blair said.
But why has the need for such services increased? How did student mental health problems reach the point of a crisis nationwide? Mountain View High teacher Lauren Camarillo believes the answer is multifaceted.
“When I started teaching, kids weren’t on their phones and computers at lunch, not interacting with others. Our students’ brains have been altered because they don’t have as much face-to-face interaction,” she said. “They also had a year at home during a very critical time in their life.”
Blair also spoke to the current lack of autonomy for young people and how they often have no downtime or playtime.
“I think that getting to the ‘why’ of the student mental health crisis is a huge conversation about our culture and the purpose of public education,” he said.
Being in the high-achieving, affluent Silicon Valley also poses specific challenges for students.
“There are so many external pressures as a student. Even being in this area is an external pressure,” Camarillo said. “Being a student in Silicon Valley, you feel the need to talk about college all the time and to know what you are doing after high school, so there’s both peer-to-peer and academic pressure.”
Advocating for help
Avery Olmstead, a junior at Mountain View High and leader of the Ambassadors mental health committee, also mentioned the unique pressures local students face.
“We are in a technically advanced and academically competitive area. There is this implicit pressure when going to schools around places like Google and where you have all these options for accelerated courses,” Olmstead said. “I think it’s great to challenge yourself, but we suggest that students take accelerated courses in the subjects they are passionate about.”
Camarillo is the lead of the Ambassadors Club at Mountain View High, a student organization that works to foster connections among students on campus. A big part of members’ work in the past couple years is advocating for student mental health – from organizing an annual Mental Health Awareness Week and Out of the Darkness walk to lobbying for policy change at the district level.
In 2021, a cohort of Ambassadors made a presentation about student needs to the MVLA Board of Trustees. They demanded more therapists, including more diverse therapists, in terms of language and background.
“I believe that as a result of that presentation, in combination with other things, we got three new therapists who are all Spanish speaking,” Camarillo said.
In addition to the new therapists, MVLA added several more associate clinicians and an intake coordinator from CHAC, which eventually became a full-time staff position.
Current services
The pandemic prompted greater urgency to expand support services, as students displayed even more high-acuity needs. They needed not just mental health support, but also social, academic and behavioral support.
Los Altos High and Mountain View High currently have 12 therapists at each site for one-on-one counseling with students, with recent added support for the MVLA’s Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology and Foothill Middle College. For the first time this year, students at both comprehensive high schools will have access to CHAC-supported group sessions.
“In the past, we had a lot of one-on-ones, but we’re also going to be having group sessions to support students with wellness because of the great demand, and also because of the network and cohort that you can develop with a group to support each other,” MVLA Superintendent Nellie Meyer said.
A grant through Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian’s office helped fund a program with Community Services Agency that provides a dedicated case worker at each campus to help connect students to social services. MVLA is also partnering with the Bill Wilson Center, which refers students to housing resources, and Pacific Clinics, which provides county-funded support for additional mental health services.
Much of the work to improve student wellness, however, is happening in the classroom.
“We have been reactionary to things because the students present in front of you and then you react and treat them, but a lot of the work is preventative,” Blair said. “How do we do a better job of front-loading these skills and survival strategies?”
Meyer said a key piece of MVLA’s efforts to address students’ mental health is integrating social and emotional learning into the classroom for a more “integrated feel.” Blair is aiming to present a monthly psychoeducation presentation to students during their tutorial period to help further educate them on various issues related to mental health and wellness, including suicide prevention.
“Part of expanding awareness and our services is that we want to prevent suicide,” he said. “We want to let all of our students and community know that they’re not alone.”
The easiest way for MVLA students to access appropriate services is to fill out a referral form, which can be completed by the student or by a staff member, parent or friend on the student’s behalf. The form is intended to be used for whatever issue the student is facing, whether it is related to an academic, emotional, social, fiscal and/or social-service need.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. For more information on local suicide prevention efforts, read this week’s Your Health section.
