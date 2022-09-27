Close up of African-American psychologist taking notes on clipboard in therapy session for children
Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com

Conversations around mental health and suicide prevention have drastically shifted in the past decade, especially concerning children and young adults.

The topic has dominated discussions in local K-8 and high school board elections. In Town Crier interviews, nearly every candidate in the three local races independently named addressing student mental health among their top priorities if elected, in contrast to election year surveys prior to 2018 in which the term “mental health” seldom came up.

