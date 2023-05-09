05_10_23_SCH_lesliecervantes.jpg

Cervantes

The power of mentorship cannot be overstated in its ability to positively affect the lives of young people. It serves as a powerful tool for providing guidance, support and inspiration during the challenges of academic and personal growth. Mentorship is a two-way street, and both the mentor and mentee can benefit from the relationship.

Mentorship programs like Mentor Tutor Connection play a vital role in empowering young people to develop skills and confidence that will be priceless throughout their lives. As someone who has personally received and provided mentorship, I can attest to its transformative impact.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.