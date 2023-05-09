The power of mentorship cannot be overstated in its ability to positively affect the lives of young people. It serves as a powerful tool for providing guidance, support and inspiration during the challenges of academic and personal growth. Mentorship is a two-way street, and both the mentor and mentee can benefit from the relationship.
Mentorship programs like Mentor Tutor Connection play a vital role in empowering young people to develop skills and confidence that will be priceless throughout their lives. As someone who has personally received and provided mentorship, I can attest to its transformative impact.
During my junior year at Mountain View High School, I crossed paths with Pam, my first mentor, who greeted me with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. At first, I thought the flowers were for a staff member of MTC for pairing us, but to my surprise, they were for me. This kind gesture marked the first time I felt truly deserving of something beautiful, and it filled my heart with joy.
At that point in my life, I was struggling with shyness, low self-esteem and a lack of inspiration about my future. That year was particularly challenging, as my classmates were focused on taking college-level courses and applying to universities, while I was struggling with personal and family struggles, including persistent fears over my future.
Having lacked a consistent role model throughout my life, I feared Pam would just be another person who would come and go. However, I was mistaken in my assumption, because Pam proved to be a reliable and encouraging presence in my life.
As we spent more time together, we discovered shared interests and passions, including baking, especially snickerdoodle cookies. We also worked together on my college applications and I began to see college was not only a possibility, but a certainty.
During college campus tours, Pam and I would discuss my future aspirations, and she consistently provided me with encouragement to achieve my goal of attending college. As a first-generation college student, this meant a lot to me, because pursuing higher education is not a common path in my family. Thanks to her guidance, I applied for early admission to Santa Clara University and was accepted.
Pam played a pivotal role in my personal and academic growth by teaching me skills that are not always taught in a classroom. With her help, I was able to improve my confidence, communication and networking skills, which proved to be invaluable in life. Her guidance was instrumental in not only shaping my academic journey, but also my outlook on life, career opportunities and personal accomplishments.
As a result of my positive experience with Pam, I was inspired to pay it forward by becoming a mentor myself, as well as a holistic career coach, motivational speaker, corporate trainer and co-author of the best-selling book “Brave Women Stand.”
I am forever grateful to MTC and the generous donors who made it possible for me to be matched with Pam as my mentor.
If you want to make a similar impact on a student, I urge you to volunteer.
MTC is currently looking for volunteers who want to join a meaningful community of mentors and tutors to support its mission of improving the academic, social and emotional development of students in the community.
Another way to contribute to MTC’s mission is to donate to the program. Your donation has the power to create a ripple effect of positive change for our community and students. Each dollar you give is a valuable contribution and is paving the way for a brighter and thriving future for young individuals and the wider community. Invest in the next generation today to help shape a better and more prosperous world for us all.
Leslie Cervantes is a career coach, author, speaker and corporate trainer in Silicon Valley.
