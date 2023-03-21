The Los Altos History Museum is accepting applications for its Teen Docent Program through April 14.
Open to any student enrolled in a local high school for the upcoming academic year, the program offers teens the opportunity to work alongside museum professionals and interact with local residents while experiencing a behind-the-scenes look at the museum in action. The museum will accept up to 20 students in the program.
“Over the last five years, the museum’s Teen Docent Program has grown in popularity and impact,” said Elisabeth Ward, executive director of the museum. “We’ve had students stick with the program throughout high school, and it has made a real difference in their personal, professional and academic growth.”
According to Ward, participants gain skills such as communication and leadership that can be applied to any education or work environment.
“Plus, they have fun working with teens from throughout the area while learning about local history,” she added.
Applicants to the program may undergo short, simple interviews April 21, and those who are accepted will be invited to a welcome reception scheduled May 7. Intensive docent training is set for June or July, at a week mutually convenient for the majority of accepted students, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Teen docents are required to work a minimum of two hours per month at the museum greeting visitors and leading tours, and must attend most, if not all, monthly two-hour workshops.
The museum’s Teen Docent Program began in 2019 and continued through the pandemic, with modifications. The program is part of the museum’s vision to be the premier local center for intergenerational and intercultural connections.
