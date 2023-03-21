03_22_23_SCH_teendocents.jpg

The Los Altos History Museum is accepting applications for its Teen Docent Program through April 14.

Open to any student enrolled in a local high school for the upcoming academic year, the program offers teens the opportunity to work alongside museum professionals and interact with local residents while experiencing a behind-the-scenes look at the museum in action. The museum will accept up to 20 students in the program.

