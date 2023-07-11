07_12_23_SCH_NinaChen2021_.jpg

Nina Chen cuts fabric at Needles Studio in downtown Los Altos in 2021. The shop played a formative role in introducing Chen to the world of fashion, and Chen was the shop’s first employee.

 Town Crier File Photo

Nina Chen said her first fashion design was “really bad.” It was a colorful, poorly fitted, tulip-printed dress made of fabric sourced from an estate sale.

Years later, Chen – a fashion student at Syracuse University who realized her passion for design while working at a Los Altos sewing shop – found herself competing for a chance to have one of her designs manufactured and brought to market next fall. Challenged to create a plus-size design made of black Ponte knit fabric, she submitted a design called the “Tulip Dress.”

07_12_23_SCH_FWLNinaWithModel_.jpg

Fashion student Nina Chen, left, poses with a model wearing Chen’s Tulip Dress, a design that will be mass manufactured in the fall and that won her a summer internship in New York City.

