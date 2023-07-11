Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Nina Chen said her first fashion design was “really bad.” It was a colorful, poorly fitted, tulip-printed dress made of fabric sourced from an estate sale.
Years later, Chen – a fashion student at Syracuse University who realized her passion for design while working at a Los Altos sewing shop – found herself competing for a chance to have one of her designs manufactured and brought to market next fall. Challenged to create a plus-size design made of black Ponte knit fabric, she submitted a design called the “Tulip Dress.”
And the Tulip Dress won.
“My head went blank when I heard that I won,” Chen said. “When I heard my name, I had to double check. I was like, ‘Is it me? You mean Nina Chen?’”
In addition to the mass production of her Tulip Dress, which will be available for purchase this fall on the OneStopPlus (OSP) website (onestopplus.com), and a percentage of the dress’ sales, Chen received a $500 prize from Syracuse and a paid summer 2023 internship with OSP in New York.
“Because I didn’t grow up very wealthy, clothing was a way for me to see if I could blend in with everyone,” the Palo Alto native said. “When I would go to church, I would wear the same old blue polka-dotted dress. So, designing clothing was a way for me to pretend like I was part of this other world where I could wear whatever I wanted.”
About four years ago, Chen came across a shop that played a formative role in her love of fashion design. She was walking her usual route home from Gunn High when she noticed the dry cleaners had been replaced by a sewing shop. Mesmerized by an expensive dress form displayed in the window, she walked right in and introduced herself to the shop owner.
“Right away, we had a personal connection,” said Erika Harrington, owner of Needles Studio on State Street. “The way that she talked to me was so heartfelt, and her interest in what I was doing was so genuine. I loved seeing that this younger person was curious about fashion.”
After their first interaction, Chen knew she would do whatever it took to land a job at Needles. Harrington recognized Chen’s passion, and she hired Chen as the shop’s first employee.
“Everyone at Gunn High School was doing STEM, and none of the STEM, robotics or coding programs were really clicking for me,” Chen said. “But art and fashion had been something that always resonated. So, I was like, ‘If I have fun at the shop, maybe I should pursue this in earnest.’ And I definitely ended up having fun at the shop.”
Risk brings reward
Needles Studio, which relocated from Palo Alto to downtown Los Altos, taught Chen about home sewing and broadened her perspective on
fashion.
“Especially in the early years, I had a lot of free time working in the shop to explore and do my own creative projects when no customers were in and there wasn’t anything to troubleshoot,” Chen said. “I was allowed to explore, use patterns and sew. And so that really was a big push in me pursuing fashion in college.”
Chen, a first-generation college student, had some doubts about colleges accepting her for their fashion programs. But with encouragement from Harrington, who was one of her “biggest cheerleaders,” she was accepted into multiple fashion programs.
“It was validating that people saw potential in me,” Chen said. “I took a risk, and the risk paid off.”
Now interning at OSP in New York, this is the first summer Chen isn’t helping out at Needles Studio.
“It’s so funny because all the little girls who come in the shop to take sewing classes, they all love Nina,” Harrington said. “They’re all like, ‘Where’s Nina? When is Nina coming back? Is she going to teach this summer?’ It makes me a little bit sad to say, ‘Nina is probably not going to be here for any more summers. She’s onto bigger and better things.’ But, in the big picture, I’m so happy for her. She’s just going to do really exciting things.”
After her internship ends, Chen will start her senior year at Syracuse and work on creating her senior collection.
“She is going to go places far beyond the shop,” Harrington said. “So, I’m beaming with pride at how very accomplished she’s becoming through all of her own work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments