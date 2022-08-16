08_17_22_SCH_greentowninterns.jpg

GreenTown Los Altos summer interns undertook projects aimed at making the community more sustainable. Pictured, from left, are former GreenTown Los Altos president Gary Hedden; interns Farida Abd el hak, Ellie El-Fishawy, Naina Srivastava and Hannah Cushing; and board member Glenda Chang, who oversaw this year’s summer internship program.

 Courtesy of Glenda Chang

Two teen interns helped GreenTown Los Altos develop a Lawn Be Gone resource page for local residents interested in converting their lawns to a drought-tolerant landscapes.

St. Francis High senior Hannah Cushing and Mountain View High senior Naina Srivastava spent the summer conducting a case study on drought-tolerant landscaping, native plants and water rebates as a part of GreenTown’s summer internship program. Their aim was to provide residents with all of the information they need to implement a beautiful and biodiverse drought-resistant garden.

