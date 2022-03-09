GreenTown Los Altos’ ReCycle Bike Drive returns after a two-year hiatus for its 23rd year of refurbishing gently used bicycles for students in need.
The year’s drive is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Los Altos High School, 201 Almond Ave.
“COVID put a damper on our ability to meet, collect and fix bikes in person these last two years,” said drive coordinator Margie Suozzo. “But we’re back in business and we hope you’re ready to let go of those bikes gathering dust in your garage.”
Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations of underused bikes. Bikes collected at the drive will be repaired and donated to students at local schools who are unable to afford new ones. Each recipient also will receive a helmet and lock to help keep their heads and new property safe.
Local school officials are key partners in identifying students in need and in managing bike placement. Beyond the placements, bikes will be distributed to drive partners Bicycle Exchange, which serves the local low-income community, and Community Cycles and Good Karma Bikes in San Jose. The organizations work to provide the homeless and former foster care youth with affordable transportation and job skills training.
GreenTown accepts donations that can be made to seem new to recipients. ReCycle drive organizers encouraged potential donors to consider the following questions before they drop off a bike.
• Was the bike stored outside?
• Has the bike been in a crash?
• Is there significant rust on the frame (sections larger than a dime) or on the chain/cogs?
• Are the derailleurs bent or damaged?
• Can the seat post be moved up or down?
If the answer to any of the questions is “yes,” GreenTown most likely can’t accept the bike, but others can. Email GreenTown for options.
Los Altos Hills resident Kathleen Santora launched the bike drive more than two decades ago at St. Nicholas Catholic School. In 2012, with GreenTown’s support, the event was extended to the broader community. Partnerships with Los Altos High and Bicycle Exchange have further expanded the drive and the ability to get bikes into the hands of students and others who need them.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our wonderful partners, and we’re so appreciative of our volunteers who greet donors and wash and fix bikes,” Suozzo said. “This type of event not only helps GreenTown make a significant impact in enabling kids to commute to school by bike – which is healthier for the planet and their bodies – but also it engages volunteers and builds community.”
To volunteer at the bike drive, visit tinyurl.com/2p8ye825.
For questions on a bike’s eligibility for donation and for more information on GreenTown’s work, email info@greentownlosaltos.org or visit greentownlosaltos.org.