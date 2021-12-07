The MVLA High School Foundation raised $103,720 on Giving Tuesday Nov. 30, which included a $30,000 challenge grant from LinkedIn Corp. Contributions came from Mountain View Los Altos High School District families, alumni and staff, as well as other local residents. Los Altos High librarian Gordon Jack, above, pledged his support, with an aim to extend library hours at both Los Altos and Mountain View highs and provide students a space to collaborate and study after school.
Giving season kicks off for MVLA
- Photo Courtesy of MVLA Foundation
