04_19_23_SCH_bookquest.jpg

Gardner Bullis School students browse published books at the seventh Bookquest Celebration last month.

 Courtesy of Anna Kermani

Gardner Bullis School held its seventh BookQuest Celebration March 31, with students writing, illustrating and publishing their own books.

Launched by moms Anna Kermani and Elaine Wang in 2016, BookQuest encourages students to come up with their stories and/or artwork, which are then printed and bound into keepsakes. Because many children’s books are published through BookQuest, the celebration is organized around April 2, International Children’s Book Day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.