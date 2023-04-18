Gardner Bullis School held its seventh BookQuest Celebration March 31, with students writing, illustrating and publishing their own books.
Launched by moms Anna Kermani and Elaine Wang in 2016, BookQuest encourages students to come up with their stories and/or artwork, which are then printed and bound into keepsakes. Because many children’s books are published through BookQuest, the celebration is organized around April 2, International Children’s Book Day.
BookQuest is open to all Gardner Bullis students in grades K-6, as well as their siblings who might not be currently enrolled at the school. Students are completely in control of what they create – some choose to write stories and others prefer to focus on publishing their artwork. Several children have published books every year through BookQuest, making this year’s product their seventh consecutive published book.
Students created 65 published books this year – 59 individual stories and six class books. This year’s crop included personal stories about family trips, pets, gardening and cooking; a how-to-book; and tales about dinosaurs, wolves and even a Singaporean dragon. There were also multiple fiction and chapter stories. Several books had catchy titles, including “Tomorrow Never Lies,” “Different Means Special,” “Journey to the Center of the Mountain,” “A Journey to the Center of the Fantasy World” and “Pidaho the Potato from Idaho.”
For many students, the highlight of BookQuest is seeing their hard work bound into a real book. Kermani and Wang said they love reviewing the stories before they are sent to Studentreasures Publishing.
This was Kermani’s seventh and last year leading the program, co-led this year by Ivana Chang.
The BookQuest program not only helps students hone their writing skills and creativity, but also supports children in need. For every BookQuest kit purchased, $5 was donated to a cause designated by the Gardner Bullis Student Council. This year the program generated $405, which was donated to the Assistance League of Los Altos to support its Operation School Bell Program helping disadvantaged students in local schools.
