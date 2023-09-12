The Fremont Union High School District, whose boundaries include many households in Los Altos south of Fremont Avenue, is seeking public input throughout September on how to draw its new trustee-area boundary maps. The district held its first pre-map public hearing last month and will host another at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting.
The FUHSD board passed a resolution in March indicating its intention to transition from at-large elections to electing trustees by area. The district follows the Foothill-De Anza Community College District and the Sunnyvale School District, both of which recently made the switch from at-large to trustee-area elections to meet provisions of the California Voting Rights Act and avoid lawsuits from voters. The FUHSD area will be divided into five sections to reflect the five seats on the board.
By law, the FUHSD board will not be able to review or consider drawn maps at the hearings, but will solicit public input on how the boundaries may be drawn. A map will be prepared by Cooperative Strategies, an educational planning agency, and be presented at the first map public hearing Oct. 17. Two additional map public hearings will be held on dates in 2024 yet to be determined. Community engagement workshops on map development will begin in October and proceed through the adoption of the official trustee-area map.
The first FUHSD election held using trustee-area elections is scheduled in November 2024. Attendance boundary areas will not impact which schools students attend.
Why the change?
The state’s Voting Rights Act prohibits the use of at-large elections of governing board members for a school district if it “impairs the ability of a protected class to elect candidates of its choice or its ability to influence the outcome of an election, as a result of the dilution or the abridgment of the rights of voters who are members of a protected class.” The purpose of the legislation is to create fairer representation, equalize voting strength and create equitable distribution of political power by making it easier and less expensive for people across a school district to run for a seat on the board.
The act favors area-based elections over at-large elections because minorities’ votes can more easily be diluted in the latter. Using at-large elections does not inherently mean a school district is in conflict with the law, but it does open it up to greater liability if a voter can reasonably show that his or her rights have been violated.
“In districts or any jurisdictions where you have a protected class or minority groups when you run at-large elections, you’re essentially creating a ‘yes or no’ question five times, and if the minority group is 45% of the population … and everyone votes pursuant to which group they’re in, you end up with five elections that are 45-55 and the minority group never elects any one of their preferred candidates,” said William Tunic of DWK law firm at last month’s board meeting.
FHDA adopted a trustee-area map last year after being threatened with a lawsuit submitted by an attorney on behalf of a district voter, which stated that FHDA’s at-large election system may have violated their client’s rights under the Voting Rights Act because of alleged polarized voting in the jurisdictions that make up the district. While the FHDA board denied the claim that its at-large trustee elections were characterized by racially polarized voting, trustees decided to move forward with the change to avoid litigation.
FUHSD is not under threat of a lawsuit but is opting to implement the change to avoid expensive litigation over a possible violation.
FUHSD is required to consider a host of factors when drawing the voting areas, including that they must contain a nearly equal number of inhabitants (based on 2020 Census numbers) and be drawn to comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act. The voting areas should also respect communities of interest as much as possible, follow man-made and natural geographic features as much as possible and respect seat incumbency, if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments