09_13_23_SCH_fuhsdmap.jpg

The Fremont Union High School District, which includes households in Los Altos south of Fremont Avenue, is moving from at-large elections to trustee-area elections to elect its board of trustees. The district is seeking feedback on how to divide its boundaries into five trustee areas for future elections.

 Screenshot via Fremont Union High School District

The Fremont Union High School District, whose boundaries include many households in Los Altos south of Fremont Avenue, is seeking public input throughout September on how to draw its new trustee-area boundary maps. The district held its first pre-map public hearing last month and will host another at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting.

The FUHSD board passed a resolution in March indicating its intention to transition from at-large elections to electing trustees by area. The district follows the Foothill-De Anza Community College District and the Sunnyvale School District, both of which recently made the switch from at-large to trustee-area elections to meet provisions of the California Voting Rights Act and avoid lawsuits from voters. The FUHSD area will be divided into five sections to reflect the five seats on the board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.