The Fremont Union High School District Board of Trustees approved the selection of Rod Sinks as the provisionally appointed trustee to fill the vacancy created following the death of Roy Rocklin March 19. Sinks was officially sworn in at a board meeting Tuesday.
As the provisional appointee, Sinks will fill the remainder of Rocklin’s term, which expires after the November 2024 election is certified.
Sinks is a former mayor of Cupertino and served on the city council from 2011 to 2020. Prior to his government service, he led two high-tech startups. He is the immediate past president of the Cupertino Rotary Club, served as chairperson of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in 2020 and as president of the Cities Association of Santa Clara County in 2018. He helped found Silicon Valley Clean Energy and served as its first chairperson.
