Sinks

The Fremont Union High School District Board of Trustees approved the selection of Rod Sinks as the provisionally appointed trustee to fill the vacancy created following the death of Roy Rocklin March 19. Sinks was officially sworn in at a board meeting Tuesday.

As the provisional appointee, Sinks will fill the remainder of Rocklin’s term, which expires after the November 2024 election is certified.

