The Fremont Union High School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its five-member board of trustees. The open seat was created after the death of trustee Roy Rocklin, a six-year board member, who died of cancer March 19.

FUHSD’s five comprehensive high schools serve approximately 10,000 students from the cities of Los Altos, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, San Jose, Santa Clara and Saratoga, and the FUHSD Adult School serves an additional 1,000 students through part-time programs offered at a variety of venues throughout the region. The FUHSD board is responsible for ensuring the success of all students by fulfilling legal mandates and aligning district systems and resources to ensure the long-term fiscal stability of the district.

