The Fremont Union High School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its five-member board of trustees. The open seat was created after the death of trustee Roy Rocklin, a six-year board member, who died of cancer March 19.
FUHSD’s five comprehensive high schools serve approximately 10,000 students from the cities of Los Altos, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, San Jose, Santa Clara and Saratoga, and the FUHSD Adult School serves an additional 1,000 students through part-time programs offered at a variety of venues throughout the region. The FUHSD board is responsible for ensuring the success of all students by fulfilling legal mandates and aligning district systems and resources to ensure the long-term fiscal stability of the district.
Any registered voter residing within FUHSD boundaries is eligible to serve on the board, except any employee of the school district. Any eligible person who would like to be considered as a candidate for appointment is urged to apply. California law requires that candidates be at least 18 years old, a resident of California and not be disqualified from holding a civil office.
The provisional appointee will serve until the term of office of the vacant seat expires in November 2024.
Anyone interested should submit an application packet, which will be available on the FUHSD website (fuhsd.org) beginning Friday. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 21. Submit applications by mail to Rachel Zlotziver, coordinator of communications, at 589 W. Fremont Ave., Sunnyvale 94087, or via email to rachel_zlotziver@fuhsd.org. All materials, upon submission, become property of FUHSD and as such are public record.
The FUHSD board generally meets in public session at the FUHSD District Office (589 W. Fremont Ave., Sunnyvale) 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month or as established by the annual board calendar. Eligible candidates will be interviewed at a public meeting of the board. The board is expected to take action on the appointment by May 8.
For more information, call the Superintendent’s Office at (408) 522-2202.
