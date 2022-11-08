11_16_22_SCH_foothill1.jpg

The Foothill College respiratory therapy program trains students for a career in the highly technical health-care field, where practitioners assist patients with breathing problems. The school is set to launch a Bachelor of Science program in addition to its current Associate in Science degree as soon as 2024.

 Courtesy of Alejandra Escobar

Foothill College is preparing to launch a Bachelor of Science program in respiratory therapy as soon as 2024, earning Foothill the distinction of being one of only two community colleges in the state to offer two bachelor’s degree programs.

Students can earn a two-year Associate in Science degree in respiratory therapy at Foothill that prepares them for entry-level positions in the field as a registry-eligible graduate therapist, but Foothill administrators saw the program as ripe for expansion.

11_16_22_SCH_foothill2.jpg

Students in Foothill College’s respiratory therapy program learn how to treat patients in need of breathing assistance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.