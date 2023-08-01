08_02_23_SCH_foothillai2.jpeg

Foothill College partnered with the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to lead a summer workshop introducing articial intelligence to children and their parents.

 Courtesy of Sooa Lee

Foothill College co-organized a summer event at Sunnyvale’s Columbia Middle School to introduce youth to artificial intelligence through hands-on activities.

The June 26 gathering, Let’s Play AI + Tech, was a collaboration among Foothill, the city of Sunnyvale and the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, also known as KAIST. Scholars from the South Korean research university led a workshop introducing AI like ChatGPT and DALL-E to children and their parents, with an aim of doing so in fun and creative ways. All attendees were treated to a free dinner and $50 gift card.

08_02_23_SCH_foothillai1.jpeg

