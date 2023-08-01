Foothill College co-organized a summer event at Sunnyvale’s Columbia Middle School to introduce youth to artificial intelligence through hands-on activities.
The June 26 gathering, Let’s Play AI + Tech, was a collaboration among Foothill, the city of Sunnyvale and the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, also known as KAIST. Scholars from the South Korean research university led a workshop introducing AI like ChatGPT and DALL-E to children and their parents, with an aim of doing so in fun and creative ways. All attendees were treated to a free dinner and $50 gift card.
Sophia Kim, director of the Science Learning Institute at Foothill and one of the event organizers, said the main goal of the workshop was to involve both children and their parents in an activity to learn about new technology and how to use it ethically.
“We wanted to make sure whatever the topic was, and the activity was, that it would be able to engage both children and adults, and I think we kind of evolved this idea around artificial intelligence because it’s been in the news lately and to demystify that it’s this evil tool,” Kim said. “It’s really the users of the tool that makes the difference – the tool itself is not the problem.”
Participants created a five-page fairy tale with help from ChatGPT, accompanied by images generated from DALL-E. Children and parents were placed in separate rooms and KAIST scholars mentored small groups of three to four to help them navigate the pieces of software and create a story by following a worksheet. At the end, each group had the opportunity to present their fairy tales.
The idea for the event began around six months ago, when KAIST reached out to Young Hee Park Lee, professor of mathematics at Foothill and KAIST alumnus, expressing interest in partnering with Foothill to plan an event in the Bay Area. Park said it was a way for the scholars visiting Silicon Valley as part of KAIST’s annual Global Entrepreneurship Summer Camp to give back to the community.
Park Lee has organized annual Let’s Play Math events since 2009 in an effort to help alleviate children’s anxieties around math but had to stop in 2020 due to the pandemic. The KAIST students’ request proved to be the ideal opportunity to renew the Let’s Play events, this time focusing on AI and technology.
As the event began taking shape, Kim said she wanted to work with a community that didn’t get as much exposure and access to STEM resources and education as some of its wealthier counterparts in the Bay Area.
“To me, it was really important that we worked with a community and with participants that would not have gotten access to this kind of resource otherwise,” she said. “At that time, we didn’t really know that it would end up being this ChatGPT thing, but I would say the goal was really to make these resources available … for a community that often doesn’t get access to that.”
Organizers printed promotional flyers in English and Spanish to reach more Sunnyvale families. Angela Chan, youth and family resources manager for Sunnyvale’s Department of Library and Recreation, said it was important to have children and their parents take part and that organizers made it a
“For the parents, we really wanted a chance to get them hands-on experience, and just maybe demystify and introduce some concepts that they can then talk with kids about after the event,” Chan said.
But with AI also comes the issue of ethics. With ChatGPT gaining notoriety for its misuse, the Foothill professors and KAIST scholars knew they had to address the ethics of AI, while also not completely discouraging people from using it.
Sooa Lee, research assistant professor at the Center for Global Strategies and Planning at KAIST, recounted how one young participant mentioned they could use ChatGPT for their homework. That started a discussion on how to use the software responsibly.
“The most important thing for us was to teach that ChatGPT is not perfect. I mean it’s just a complementary tool for us to live in the age of AI,” Lee said. “I believe we cannot stop children from using ChatGPT or other AI tools, it’s just impossible, and it’s not even good for the development of technology. Technology always has pros and cons, it always has benefits and ethical problems, but the important thing (for us) was to teach how we can use it ethically.”
Rather than view AI as a scary tool, Kim said the workshop aimed to show how ChatGPT and other AI can be used effectively – and without hindering one’s creativity.
Park Lee said workshops like these offering children a preliminary understanding of AI like ChatGPT could serve to help them enact change in their lives and communities in the future.
“If (children) don’t have that knowledge, you know just a very basic knowledge of AI, then they cannot even think about it as a tool to solve current existing problems around them,” Park Lee said. “Obviously everybody has something in their mind to change, to make this society a better place, but they do not know how to achieve that change. But the more tools you introduce, the more powerful they can be.”
For more information on Foothill’s Science Learning Institute, visit foothill.edu/sli.
