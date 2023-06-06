Student innovators are scheduled to participate in the final round of the Business Innovation Challenge 2-4 p.m. Friday in Room 4502 at Foothill College,12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.

Local residents can attend the “Shark Tank”-style competition to see the creativity and impact of aspiring student entrepreneurs as they present innovative ideas tackling pressing social issues.

