Student innovators are scheduled to participate in the final round of the Business Innovation Challenge 2-4 p.m. Friday in Room 4502 at Foothill College,12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.
Local residents can attend the “Shark Tank”-style competition to see the creativity and impact of aspiring student entrepreneurs as they present innovative ideas tackling pressing social issues.
The teams of student finalists will present their ideas to a panel of professional judges including Ben Dubin of Health Gap Ventures, Shivani Ganguly of New Sun Road, Tom Leung of Google, Miriam Rivera of Ulu Ventures and Kristina Whalen, president of Foothill College.
An awards reception will follow at 4 p.m., where attendees can network with professionals, congratulate the Challenge winners and celebrate all of the student innovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments