The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees recently hired Lee Lambert as the district’s next chancellor.

Lambert, currently chancellor of Pima Community College in Arizona, will start in his new role Aug. 1. He succeeds Chancellor Judy Miner, who is retiring after 35 years with FHDA and eight years as its top executive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.