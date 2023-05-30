The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees recently hired Lee Lambert as the district’s next chancellor.
Lambert, currently chancellor of Pima Community College in Arizona, will start in his new role Aug. 1. He succeeds Chancellor Judy Miner, who is retiring after 35 years with FHDA and eight years as its top executive.
“Lee Lambert is a transformative leader with an impressive record of accomplishments,” said board president Patrick Ahrens. “We are confident that he is the right person to build on Foothill-De Anza’s legacy of educational excellence and excited to have him lead our exceptional team into a new era of equity and innovation.”
FHDA’s governing board is expected to formally approve Lambert’s contract at its regular meeting June 12.
“I am honored to have been selected by the board of trustees to be the next chancellor,” Lambert said. “The district’s commitment to student success and educational excellence, driven by an equity agenda and guided by a set of core values rooted in integrity, inclusion, care for students’ well-being and sustainability, aligns with my personal and professional values.”
Lambert has more than two decades of experience in community colleges at the senior executive level and has led Pima, which serves more than 30,000 credit and noncredit students at five campuses and four centers located throughout greater Tucson, since 2013.
“I am so grateful to know that I am leaving Foothill-De Anza in good hands,” Miner said. “Under Lee Lambert’s leadership, Pima Community College emerged from accreditation and financial challenges to national recognition for its innovative workforce education programs and partnerships. His demonstrated skill at collaborating with campus and community partners to focus on the needs of students will serve him well here. His diverse lived experiences have shaped him into a person of great emotional intelligence. He is a U.S. Army veteran, an educator devoted to equitable access and completion, and an administrator well versed in the complexities of community college operations.”
Lambert will work closely with Miner prior to her Sept. 5 retirement to ensure a smooth transition.
