04_19_23_SCH_whalen2.jpg

Kristina Whalen addresses the crowd.

 Eric Schmidt/Special to the Town Crier

Foothill College students, staff and administrators as well as local community leaders gathered last week to formally welcome new college president Kristina Whalen. Whalen officially started the position March 31, just ahead of the beginning of the spring term.

In her introductory speech, Whalen looked to the past for inspiration on how to deal with current issues facing the college and how she plans to direct the school in the future. She referenced former president Hugh Simmons, who served during the civil unrest of the 1960s, as someone whose empathy and leadership she aims to emulate.

04_19_23_SCH_whalen1.jpg

Foothill-De Anza chancellor Judy Miner, from left, and former president Bernadine Chuck Fong welcome new Foothill president Kristina Whalen at an event last week. 

