Foothill College students, staff and administrators as well as local community leaders gathered last week to formally welcome new college president Kristina Whalen. Whalen officially started the position March 31, just ahead of the beginning of the spring term.
In her introductory speech, Whalen looked to the past for inspiration on how to deal with current issues facing the college and how she plans to direct the school in the future. She referenced former president Hugh Simmons, who served during the civil unrest of the 1960s, as someone whose empathy and leadership she aims to emulate.
“It seems Foothill College has a habit of facing challenges with honesty, integrity, trust, openness, transparency, forgiveness and sustainability,” she said. “When core values become habits, wecan move mountains. As we move into the post-pandemic reality – or maybe the endemic reality – we will all need these values as our backbone and the inspiration of our history to move creatively forward.”
Foothill-De Anza Community College District chancellor Judy Miner, former president Bernadine Chuck Fong and student leaders spoke of their belief in Whalen as the college’s new leader. At the end of the ceremony, Whalen received a medal of achievement and a key to the college.
“Personally, I can say that I’ve never been more excited for the future of Foothill,” said Skye Bridges, Associated Students of Foothill College president.
Whalen takes the leadership reins from Fong, Foothill’s interim president since Nov. 1, 2021. Fong, who previously served as the college’s president from 1994 until her retirement in 2006, has been meeting with Whalen regularly to help her transition into the role.
Whalen is no stranger to the Bay Area – she most recently served as vice president of academic services at Las Positas College in Livermore and previously worked at City College of San Francisco from 2009 to 2015, where she worked her way up from a faculty member to associate vice chancellor of instruction, enrollment management and instructional support services. She also serves at the statewide level as vice president of the California Community Colleges Chief Instructional Officers Association.
Whalen earned a doctorate in speech communication and a master’s in rhetoric from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s in socio-political communication from Missouri State University.
