1417909_1417909-R2-047-22.jpg

Foothill’s Guatemala Teacher Corps student teachers, joined by Spanish tutors, rest after a day of shopping in Pastores, Guatemala, in the spring. Flanked by the tutors are, center, from left, Kaitlyn Khoe, Arielle Seepersad and Sarai Angel.

 Jayme Albritton/Special to the Town Crier

Four Foothill College students recently went from taking classes to teaching them.

The students taught English at the Colegio Young Dreamers Academy in Antigua, Guatemala, from April to June. They were part of Foothill’s Guatemala Teacher Corps, a partnership between Dream Volunteers and Foothill College that has been in the works for three years.

1417909_1417909-R3-022-9A.jpg

Student teacher Arielle Seepersad participates in a reenactment of an Indigenous wedding ceremony as the bride in Antigua, Guatemala. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.