Registration is now open for winter quarter at Foothill College, with in-person instruction and student services ramping up as virtual offerings continue.
Students taking courses on campus can enroll in a wide range of classes and use all of Foothill’s student resources, including health services, the library and tutoring centers, accommodated testing, food services and more.
Kurt Hueg, Foothill’s vice president of instruction, said the college continues to offer a variety of options to help meet every student’s needs.
“The schedule was built to offer more on-campus classes while still serving those students who need the flexibility offered by online education and services,” he said in a press release.
Foothill requires full vaccination against COVID for students taking on-campus classes. Students must upload proof of vaccination or submit an exemption request – religious or medical – when they register.
According to Foothill associate vice president Simon Pennington, all students and employees must wear masks while on campus, both indoors and outdoors. More than 98% of students and employees are vaccinated, he said, and those who aren’t are tested weekly. The pandemic protocols will remain in place for quarter.
Pennington said the Foothill-De Anza Community College District is vigilant in its approach to health and safety.
“The FHDA district is monitoring the situation and following state and local guidelines,” he said via email. “We are ready to return to virtual instruction if required to do so, but we feel our rigorous vaccination mandate, safety protocols and excellent contact tracing team will allow us to proceed safely based on the current infection rates in the region. Obviously, we’ll need to see what things look like in January.”
Winter classes start Jan. 3.
For more information, visit foothill.edu.