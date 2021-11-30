Foothill College continues to host virtual events for its students via Zoom.
• The Veterinary Technology department has scheduled an information night for prospective students 6 p.m. today. Program director Lisa Eshman, Ph.D., faculty members, counselors and the dual enrollment coordinator will be on-hand to answer questions. The meeting will include a virtual tour of the classroom.
To register and to access the Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3cXop5r.
• A virtual Research and Service Leadership Symposium Create & Connect Workshop is set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
Participants can learn how to create a project for the symposium, connect with peers and mentors and get tips for creating a proposal and applying for the 2022 RSLS. The event also includes information on developing research, service and/or creative arts projects for the 2022 RSLS. The workshop is free and open to all Foothill students, faculty, staff and mentors.
To register and access the Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3cIKrIY.