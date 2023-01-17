The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 9 to endorse district Chancellor Judy Miner’s recommendation that Kristina Whalen be appointed Foothill College’s next president. Whalen, a veteran educator with 25 years of experience in higher education, will assume the role March 31.
“I am thrilled to announce that I am recommending Dr. Kristina Whalen as Foothill College’s eighth president,” Miner said in a message to district employees. “I am confident that Kristina’s skills, experience and character match well with Foothill’s needs – now and in the future.”
Whalen is currently vice president of academic services at Las Positas College in Livermore, a position responsible for supporting the work of approximately 450 employees and overseeing all instructional programs at the college, including career education, adult education and Middle College. She also serves at the statewide level as vice president of the California Community Colleges Chief Instructional Officers Association.
“I am honored and excited to be selected as president of Foothill College,” Whalen said. “I look forward to working with Foothill’s talented faculty, staff, students and community partners in the relentless pursuit of equitable outcomes for all students. I thank Chancellor Miner and the Board of Trustees for trusting me with the responsibility to further the college’s inspiring history of educational excellence, equity and innovation.”
From 2005 to 2019, Whalen worked at City College of San Francisco in the positions of faculty member, director of forensics, department chair, student learning outcomes coordinator, dean and associate vice chancellor of instruction, enrollment management and instructional support services. Early in her career, she served as director of forensics and assistant professor at Chico State. Current and former colleagues described her as a visible, engaged and collaborative leader.
A longtime resident of San Francisco, Whalen said that closing the opportunity gap motivates her work.
entwined in the Bay Area, I’ve witnessed firsthand that Foothill College is a haven for the community and a unique engine of economic opportunity for its residents,” she said. “I feel a profound connection to the college’s recognition that many students, even in pockets of affluence and innovation, do not easily experience socioeconomic mobility.”
Whalen takes over leadership from Bernadine Chuck Fong, Foothill’s interim president, who was hired upon former president Thuy Thi Nguyen’s placement on administrative leave in November 2021. Nguyen’s controversial dismissal followed a no-confidence vote by Foothill’s Academic Senate. Fong previously served as the college’s president from 1994 until her retirement in 2006.
“I hope you are as excited as I am with the announcement of your next president,” Fong said in a message to the campus community. “She is a leader that will serve Foothill very well and take you to the next level.”
Whalen was one of three finalists recommended to Miner after an extensive national search by a 16-member committee comprising faculty, administrators, staff and students. As Foothill president, Whalen will be part of the district’s leadership team along with the chancellor, three vice chancellors and De Anza College president Lloyd Holmes.
Whalen earned a bachelor’s degree in socio-political communication from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in rhetoric and public address from Florida State University and a doctorate in speech communication from Florida State.
She will begin the position at the second step on the salary schedule for presidents, earning $249,559 a year.
