01_18_23_SCH_whalen.jpg

Whalen

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 9 to endorse district Chancellor Judy Miner’s recommendation that Kristina Whalen be appointed Foothill College’s next president. Whalen, a veteran educator with 25 years of experience in higher education, will assume the role March 31.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am recommending Dr. Kristina Whalen as Foothill College’s eighth president,” Miner said in a message to district employees. “I am confident that Kristina’s skills, experience and character match well with Foothill’s needs – now and in the future.”

