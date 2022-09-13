Foothill-De Anza Community College District trustees Patrick Ahrens and Pearl Cheng will be sworn in for new four-year terms, following the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ certification that no challengers filed to run against the incumbents and no election is required.

The Nov. 8 election would have been the first in which trustees were elected by voters from two of five trustee areas rather than at-large by a district wide vote. Ahrens and Cheng will take the oath of office at the FHDA Board of Trustees meeting in December.

09_14_22_SCH_ahrens.jpg

Ahrens
09_14_22_SCH_cheng.jpg

Cheng

