Foothill-De Anza Community College District trustees Patrick Ahrens and Pearl Cheng will be sworn in for new four-year terms, following the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ certification that no challengers filed to run against the incumbents and no election is required.
The Nov. 8 election would have been the first in which trustees were elected by voters from two of five trustee areas rather than at-large by a district wide vote. Ahrens and Cheng will take the oath of office at the FHDA Board of Trustees meeting in December.
Ahrens, the current governing board president, will represent central Sunnyvale in Trustee Area 2 during his second term.
“I hope to live up to the faith the community has placed in me to help make our district an even better place for our students, faculty and staff,” he said. “I’ll never forget where I come from, and I’ll never forget who I’m fighting for.”
Ahrens first served on the board as a student trustee in 2008-2009 before graduating from De Anza College and transferring to UCLA to complete his education.
Cheng will represent Trustee Area 4 during her new term. Trustee Area 4 encompasses most of Cupertino and small portions of west San Jose, southwestern Santa Clara and northern Saratoga.
“I am humbled and grateful to continue serving with our great district,” she said. “We are known for our educational excellence and for being an important community partner. I am honored to continue on the board to focus on our vital work together.”
Cheng was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2008 and was elected without opposition in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
Elections for Trustee Areas 1, 3 and 5 will be held in November 2024.
