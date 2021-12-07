The Foothill De-Anza Community College District is transitioning from an at-large election system to one divided into five trustee areas. Three draft maps for potential boundary lines are now available for public review and comment.
In the new system, voters will elect one resident from each of the geographic areas to serve on the FHDA Board of Trustees.
FHDA residents and consultant Redistricting Partners created the maps using the Districtr mapping tool.
The move to trustee-area elections begins next November.
The board of trustees has scheduled two public hearings on the maps, 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Jan. 10. Agendas are posted the Thursday before the board meetings at bit.ly/3DcWj0s. Official map adoption is currently set for Feb. 14.
To view the draft maps, visit fhda.edu/trustee-areas.