The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees declined to reinstate former Foothill College President Thuy Thi Nguyen in a meeting April 4, upholding its unanimous vote last October to remove her from her position.
The initial decision to place Nguyen on paid administrative leave and not to renew her contract followed a no-confidence vote by Foothill’s Academic Senate.
Because the topic of discussion involved the privacy rights of an employee, the board adjourned to a closed session following 50 minutes of listening to public comments, in addition to considering dozens of letters sent in before the meeting.
Nguyen attended the meeting but made no public comment prior to or after the decision was made.
In the months since her dismissal, local organizations and residents have pressured the board to reinstate Nguyen, contending that she was unfairly removed from the role. Her supporters, including the Vietnamese American Professional Women of Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley branch of the NAACP, have called her a champion for closing the equity gap and assert that her removal is a regressive step in achieving Foothill’s goals of equity and inclusion.
“It is my greatest hope that the Foothill academic senate will recognize this ‘vote of no confidence’ for what it is, a racial equity detour and regression,” wrote Foothill parent Sandra Phillips-Sved in a letter to the board.
Job performance
Those who spoke against her reinstatement included many current Foothill employees, who generally believed that while Nguyen’s work to advance equity at Foothill was admirable, she also created an environment in which faculty members were treated inappropriately. Foothill chemistry instructor Rosa Nguyen claimed at Monday’s meeting that Nguyen perpetrated a “vitriolic environment.”
“Many of the letters and statements in support of Thuy seem to not know or not care or simply ignore the fact that numerous FHDA employees have spoken publicly or written letters to provide an overwhelming amount of evidence detailing Thuy’s inability to meet the job description of a college president,” Rosa Nguyen said when addressing the board. “Let me be clear – this is a job performance issue independent of Thuy’s equity initiatives.”
Many faculty members speaking against Nguyen’s reinstatement specifically cited the new structure of governance she created, which was designed to give students, faculty and classified employees an equal vote. Many faculty members believe that the decision-making process actually became more unilateral, with Nguyen overpowering decisions as she saw fit.
Nguyen and her supporters chalked up the faculty’s allegations to resistance to making real change.
“I want to come back to the table because my objective for mediation is to unpack all of that – the dynamics of power, the dynamics of promoting equity through the governance structure,” Nguyen said in an interview with the Town Crier. “It’s a learning opportunity if we really sat down and talked to each other about how it plays out.”
Ultimately, the board decided to take no action on the agenda item, which means Nguyen’s contract is still set to expire at the end of June. Despite the decision, Nguyen does not see the fight as over.
“The board didn’t vote it down, but they didn’t vote it up either,” Nguyen said. “So my contract still has an opportunity to be not only extended, but for me to be reinstated before June 30. My guess is that there is a lot of contemplating that is going on as we speak. So I don’t know exactly where that will lead. All I can say is that I remain vested in the conversation around equity and inclusion and that commitment has not wavered.”