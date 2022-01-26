Mihir Srivastava, a Boy Scout and junior at Mountain View High School, looked over his work on the edge of the Gardner Bullis School campus Jan. 18 as he awaited guests. He admitted he was a little nervous.
Srivastava had recently completed his Eagle Scout project, a restoration of a memorial site made in honor of Don Edwards, a Los Altos Hills teen who died in a car accident in 1996 at age 16, the summer before his junior year of high school. Friends and staff of the school erected a memorial plaque at Gardner Bullis (then Bullis-Purissima) shortly after.
In the years since, the memorial site became overgrown with weeds. Srivastava said that when he started the project last October, no one could tell the site even had a memorial. Since then, he and volunteers from Los Altos Troop 37 spent 16 hours over two months transforming the plot of land – removing weeds, installing proper irrigation, spreading mulch and planting California native plants.
The memorial itself is now the highlight of the land, framed by carefully placed stones and two solar spotlights. Now, the plaque can be read clearly: “In loving memory of Don Gard Edwards 1979 - 1996.”
Srivastava began the project when he was 16, the same age Edwards was when he died. Although separated by two and a half decades, Srivastava said he related to Edwards because of their ages, and it is part of the reason he chose to undertake the project in pursuit of the Eagle Scout rank.
“During the project, I got to know what happened and why all of this was built,” Srivastava said. “I started to feel connected to him.”
‘Heartwarming reminder’
Edwards’ family was invited to see the newly renovated site for the first time last week. Retired Judge Leonard Edwards, Don’s father and 2011 Los Altan of the Year, arrived alongside his wife, Margaret Becker, joined by son Erik Edwards and wife Susan.
Also in attendance were Srivastava’s parents, Jyoti and Shailendra Srivastava; Gardner Bullis principal Nadia Oskolkoff; and Ali Granbery, president of the Gardner Bullis PTA, which provided the funds for the project.
The sun was just descending behind the trees as Srivastava led the group to the restored memorial, finally getting to debut his work to the most important audience. What might have been a solemn moment was fueled by joy as the Edwards family admired the newly revived memorial. Srivastava walked his guests though the restoration process in detail, seemingly able to take more pride in his accomplishment now that he could see the effect it was having on the Edwards family.
Leonard Edwards expressed his gratitude to Srivastava for his work. He asked Srivastava if he played any instruments. The judge explained that he asked because his son was a talented musician, and he began telling the story of how Don started playing the guitar.
“He was talented at the trumpet, but he decided it wasn’t his passion. So, he got a guitar and started a band at Menlo (School),” Leonard Edwards reminisced. “And the strange thing is that Don was born without a left hand, and yet he could play the guitar better than I ever could, and I’ve been playing for many years. I don’t know how he did it, but he was wonderful.”
Leonard Edwards told Srivastava that he still had the left-handed guitar in his attic, and that if he knew anyone who needed a lefty, he could have it. That got a laugh from those gathered. As the laughter died down, Edwards took on a more serious tone.
“You are honoring a very special young man who was taken from us much too soon. So thank you,” he said. “It’s more than a project for us – it’s a heartwarming reminder of a wonderful son and brother.”
Srivastava has not yet ascended to the Eagle Scout rank – he has just a few more badges to earn before he submits his application to be approved by a board of review. The Edwards family told Srivastava they would like to attend the ceremony when he receives his Eagle honor.