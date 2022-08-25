image0.jpeg

Freestyle Academy student Alice Rennie’s digital illustration “不死鳥 (Phoenix)” is one of many winning art pieces currently on display at the Nature Gallery.

High school student-artists from across Los Altos and Mountain View compete for the opportunity to display their art in a professional setting each year in the annual Rotary Club of Los Altos Young at Art contest, but this year’s winners may take one step further by making their work available for purchase.

The Rotary Club recognized 21 emerging artists from five local high schools, with cash prizes of $150 and $100 for the first and second place winner, respectively, from each school. All winning works were first displayed at the club’s Fine Art in the Park event, held Aug. 13 and 14 at Lincoln Park. The artwork ranges in style from realism to abstract, in media including colored pencils, paint and digital art.

Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten worked to integrate student artwork into her current wares to create a mutually complementary display.
Los Altos High student Devi Shah's "Under the Sea" was purchased by Young at Art organizer Patricia Rohrs to display in her home.

