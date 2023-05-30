05_31_23_SCH_runeare.jpg

Runeare

new leader will be at the helm of Los Altos High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Tracey Runeare (rhymes with “canary”) will succeed longtime principal Wynne Satterwhite, who is retiring next month after a 30-plus-year career with the Mountain View Los Altos High School District.

